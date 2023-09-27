Sting Reportedly Makes About $2,000 a Day for His 40-Year-Old Song ‘Every Breath You Take’; What’s His Net Worth?

Name Sting (Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner CBE) Net worth $550 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Music, Acting DOB 2 October 1951 Age 71 Gender Male Nationality United Kingdom Profession Musician, Author, Actor

English musician, author, actor and philanthropist Sting, also known as Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner CBE, has an estimated net worth of $550 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Sting is best known for his work with the music band “The Police” with whom he released five studio albums. Their most successful album, 1983's "Synchronicity", went 8x Platinum in the US and was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. Sting also had a prolific career as a solo artist, selling over 100 million records.

Sting performs onstage at the 49th Annual Grammy Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

Recently, Sting performed one of his biggest hits “Every Breath You Take” alongside a local Italian band in the hills of Tuscany. As per Smooth Radio, the footage was shot at Sting and Trudie Styler's Tuscan estate, which has been their home since 2007.

One of Sting’s notable revenue streams is from the royalties of the song "Every Breath You Take." Apart from being one of the biggest hits of 1983, it is one of the most profitable songs for Sting. The song received a re-boot in 1997 when rapper P Diddy released his cover tribute to the late rapper Notorious B.I.G., "I'll Be Missing You." Diddy's version became one of the best-selling singles of all time and won a Grammy Award.

However, his team reportedly forgot to ask for Sting’s permission to sample the original song. Due to this, Sting was able to claim 100% of the royalties from the song, and in 2010, his former business manager revealed that it was responsible for more than 1/4 of the singer's lifetime publishing income, somewhere in the range of $20 to $40 million. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Sting still makes about s $2,000 a day or $730,000 per year in royalties from the song.

In 2022, Sting sold his songwriting catalog to Universal Music Publishing Group for a whopping $300 million. The entire song catalog included songs from his time with “The Police” as well.

Apart from music, Sting has also appeared in several film and television projects including "Quadrophenia" (1979), "Dune" (1984), "The Larry Sanders Show" (1996), "Zoolander 2" (2016), and more.

He has also hosted "Saturday Night Live" in 1991 and 1997 and appeared on Broadway in "3 Penny Opera" (1989) and "The Last Ship" (2014). He is also the author of two books, "Broken Music" (2003) and "Lyrics" (2007). Most recently, Sting made a surprise career move after stepping away from his musical career. As per The Sun, Sting is set to launch a new venture with an alcohol brand named after his 1981 song, "Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic." The company will reportedly sell a wide variety of alcoholic beverages, including wines, brandy, liqueurs, cider, gin, kirsch, cocktails, rum, sake vodka, and whisky.

Sting bought a $26.98 million property along with his wife Trudie Styler in 2008. The property is a 5,417-square-foot penthouse in the Central Park West area of New York City. The couple later listed the property for sale for $56 million in 2017 and ultimately sold it for $50 million.

They also owned homes in England, an estate in Tuscany, Italy and a 7-bedroom, 10-bathroom Malibu beach house, which they listed on the rental market for $200,000 in 2017.

Sting first got married to actress Frances Tomelty in 1976 and they had a son Joseph and a daughter Fuchsia Katherine before they split in 1984. The split came after Sting began an affair with actress Trudie Styler. The two got married in 1992, and they have four children Brigitte, Jake, Eliot, and Giacomo.

Sting and wife Trudie Styler pose for a portrait session | Getty Images | Photo by MJ Kim

Awards

2004 David Angell Humanitarian Award

2003 Queen Elizabeth II awarded him a CBE.

2002 Winner Golden Globe: Best Original Song - Motion Picture For “Kate & Leopold”

2002 Primetime Emmy: Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program For “All This Time”

2019 Grammy: Best Reggae Album For "44/876"

2001 Grammy: Best Male Pop Vocal Performance For "She Walks This Earth (Soberana Rosa)"

2000 Grammy: Best Pop Album For the album "Brand New Day"

1994 Grammy: Best Music Video, Long Form For "Ten Summoner's Tales"

1994 Grammy: Best Pop Vocal Performance, Male For "If I Ever Lose My Faith In You"

1992 Grammy: Best Rock Song For "Soul Cages"

1988 Grammy: Best Pop Vocal Performance, Male For "Bring On The Night".

1987 Grammy: Best Music Video, Long Form For “Bring on the Night”

1984 Grammy: Song of the Year For "Every Breath You Take"

1984 Grammy Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal For "Every Breath You Take"

1984 Grammy Best Rock Instrumental Performance For "Brimstone And Treacle"

1982 Grammy: Best Rock Instrumental Performance For "Behind My Camel"

1981 Grammy: Best Rock Instrumental Performance For "Reggatta De Blanc"

How old is Sting?

English musician and actor Sting is 71 years old.

How much is Sting worth?

Sting has an estimated net worth of $550 million as of 2023.

How many Grammys does Sting have?

Sting has won 16 Grammy Awards in his decades-long career.

Why is Sting called Sting?

Sting reportedly gained his nickname for his habit of wearing a black and yellow jumper with hooped stripes during his time with the Phoenix Jazzmen. The members thought he looked like a bee or wasp which prompted the name "Sting".