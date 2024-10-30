ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Winner of $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot is an immigrant battling cancer: "I'll find a good doctor..."

The man even used his historic win in the U.S. to raise awareness about his people and their history.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Cheng “Charlie” Saephan posing with his winnings | (Cover image source: Cheng Charlie Saephan | Facebook)
Cheng “Charlie” Saephan posing with his winnings | (Cover image source: Cheng Charlie Saephan | Facebook)

Sometimes, when people are going through the darkest times in life, a light appears at the end of the tunnel. For a Laos-born immigrant battling cancer, it came in the form of one of the largest lottery prizes in history. Cheng "Charlie" Saephan bagged the $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot earlier this year, while he was battling cancer. The Portland resident undergoing chemotherapy expressed relief since the money would make a huge difference for his family and treatment, according to the official release.

 

A Life-Changing Stroke of Luck

The 46-year-old immigrant won the fourth-largest jackpot in Powerball's history, which he said he would be sharing with his wife and a friend. He chose to take the lump sum payment of $422 million after taxes. As per the Associated Press, Saephang had been undergoing chemotherapy for the past eight years. At the press conference held by the Oregon Lottery, he said that he had teamed up with his wife, and a friend named Laiza Chao, 55, of Milwaukie, to buy more than 20 Powerball tickets for the 7 April draw.

 

After they bought the tickets, Chao shared a photo of them with Saephan and joked, “We’re billionaires.” While it wasn't true at the time, it took only a day for the dream to turn into reality. After the draw,  Saephan and his wife discovered that they had won the mega jackpot. He said that he called Chao to tell her the life-changing news while holding the winning ticket and asked her where she was. When she told Saephan that she was going to work, he said "You don’t have to go anymore," to break the news. Saephan's single ticket matched all six numbers drawn to win the jackpot. The three lucky players beat abysmal odds of 1-in-292.2 million to score the Powerball jackpot. 

Powerball tickets awaiting players at a convenience store (Image source: William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)
Powerball tickets awaiting players at a convenience store (Image source: William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)

“I am grateful for the lottery and how I have been blessed,” he said at a press conference. “I will be able to provide for my family and my health… I’ll find a good doctor for myself," he told KOIN. Saephan also shared that he plans to first purchase a home for his family in Oregon. He shared that he is going to continue playing the lottery as well. “I might get lucky again,” he said. 

Culturally Significant Win

Saephan's win also raised awareness about the Iu Mien people, a Southeast Asian ethnic group with origins in China. “I am born in Laos, but I am not Laotian,” Saephan said at the conference.

 

During the Vietnam War, the CIA and U.S. military recruited Iu Mien from Laos, many of whom worked as subsistence farmers, according to AP. After the conflict and the Laotian civil war, the U.S.-backed government of Laos fell in 1975. The Iu Mien then fled from Laos to Thailand to avoid living under the new Communist government.

Portrait of Iu Mien refugee siblings Lou Fin Saelee (fore) and Muang Kouel Saechao in Oakland, California (Image source: Bromberger Hoover Photography/Getty Images)
Portrait of Iu Mien refugee siblings Lou Fin Saelee (fore) and Muang Kouel Saechao in Oakland, California (Image source: Bromberger Hoover Photography/Getty Images)

According to the website of Iu Mien Community Services in Sacramento, California, thousands of refugees were allowed to come to the U.S., and most of them settled along the West Coast. Today, there are tens of thousands of Iu Mien living in the U.S.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Costco is bringing back its $20 membership deal — but hurry up, it's only for a limited time
COSTCO
Costco is bringing back its $20 membership deal — but hurry up, it's only for a limited time
The new deal comes at a time when Costco is offering major discounts to members for holiday season.
3 hours ago
Winner of $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot is an immigrant battling cancer: "I'll find a good doctor..."
NEWS
Winner of $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot is an immigrant battling cancer: "I'll find a good doctor..."
The man even used his historic win in the U.S. to raise awareness about his people and their history.
5 hours ago
Guy buys world's cheapest Tesla for just $11,500. Then, a car expert revealed why he got it for so less
NEWS
Guy buys world's cheapest Tesla for just $11,500. Then, a car expert revealed why he got it for so less
The YouTuber used the most minor issues in the car to negotiate a great deal for the popular EV.
7 hours ago
Single mom loses $10,000 thinking she was talking to a 'Stranger Things' actor: "We hit it off..."
NEWS
Single mom loses $10,000 thinking she was talking to a 'Stranger Things' actor: "We hit it off..."
McKayla also shared several instances that convinced her she was talking to the real actor.
8 hours ago
Millionaire gives away her $27 million inheritance to public and wants them to decide where it's used
NEWS
Millionaire gives away her $27 million inheritance to public and wants them to decide where it's used
Marlene Engelhorn has invited 10,000 people out of which 50 will help her in giving away money.
19 hours ago
California woman wins $1 million from a scratch-off ticket— without actually scratching it
NEWS
California woman wins $1 million from a scratch-off ticket— without actually scratching it
The woman said that she simply bought the scratch card because it was looking good but had no hopes of winning.
1 day ago
Home Depot is now selling a tiny home kit with two cozy bedrooms — at a price you’d never expect
NEWS
Home Depot is now selling a tiny home kit with two cozy bedrooms — at a price you’d never expect
The tiny home trend gained even more traction when Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently moved into one in Texas.
1 day ago
Have you given your DNA to 23andMe? You could be eligible for a $10,000 payout over data breach
NEWS
Have you given your DNA to 23andMe? You could be eligible for a $10,000 payout over data breach
People with Chinese and Ashkenazi Jewish ancestry were specifically targeted during the data breach.
2 days ago
Woman spends $15 for an all-you-can-eat buffet — she kept eating for 6 hours and then asked to leave
NEWS
Woman spends $15 for an all-you-can-eat buffet — she kept eating for 6 hours and then asked to leave
Several people in the comments asked what she did to eat so much and still remain hungry.
2 days ago
If you see a folded dollar bill on ground, don't pick it up as authorities say it could be 'dangerous'
NEWS
If you see a folded dollar bill on ground, don't pick it up as authorities say it could be 'dangerous'
A woman claimed that she had a near-fatal reaction simply by touching one of the bills.
2 days ago
Someone shared what $70 worth of groceries gets you in San Francisco — it's worse than you think
NEWS
Someone shared what $70 worth of groceries gets you in San Francisco — it's worse than you think
Several people from other countries were surprised to see what the image of the user's grocery basket revealed.
3 days ago
She shared a photo of her meal on social media. Then, ended up with $60,000 bill due to small mistake
NEWS
She shared a photo of her meal on social media. Then, ended up with $60,000 bill due to small mistake
The restaurant decided to introduce limits on the distance from which people can place online orders to prevent such fiascos.
3 days ago
Teenager who won lottery asks internet for any advice — almost everyone had the same answer
NEWS
Teenager who won lottery asks internet for any advice — almost everyone had the same answer
The teenager also mentioned that they haven't told anyone about the winnings and don't know how to hide the cash.
3 days ago
Would Bill Gates pick up $100 off the ground? The billionaire finally settles the age-old debate
NEWS
Would Bill Gates pick up $100 off the ground? The billionaire finally settles the age-old debate
Gates addressed the strange question during a rare ask me anything session on Reddit.
3 days ago
Wheel of Fortune player lost $50,000 over one word — confused viewers blamed Pat Sajak for it
NEWS
Wheel of Fortune player lost $50,000 over one word — confused viewers blamed Pat Sajak for it
Confusion among viewers about Tamara's answer triggered an online outrage against the host Sajak.
4 days ago
'No one deserves to have that much money' — Just Mark Zuckerberg talking about billionaires
NEWS
'No one deserves to have that much money' — Just Mark Zuckerberg talking about billionaires
Zuckerberg made the surprising comments in response to a Facebook employee's question.
4 days ago
Adam Sandler once agreed to pay the dinner tab for Ozzy Osbourne. Then, the bill came.
NEWS
Adam Sandler once agreed to pay the dinner tab for Ozzy Osbourne. Then, the bill came.
It happened when Sandler was out for dinner with Osbourne and others from the set of "Little Nicky."
4 days ago
Burger King worker who got a goodie bag after 27 years of service buys first home with $450,000 donation
BURGER KING
Burger King worker who got a goodie bag after 27 years of service buys first home with $450,000 donation
The amount that was raised online turned out to be a lot more than what his daughter was aiming for.
4 days ago
Woman selling guitar for $5,000 stunned after Pawn Stars said it was the ‘holy grail’ and worth way more
NEWS
Woman selling guitar for $5,000 stunned after Pawn Stars said it was the ‘holy grail’ and worth way more
The seller knew it belonged to former Guns N'Roses guitarist DJ Ashba, but she had no idea of its true value.
4 days ago
Fascinating study reveals how restaurants are using this simple trick to make you tip more
NEWS
Fascinating study reveals how restaurants are using this simple trick to make you tip more
This simple addition to the bill may seem subtle but has a significant impact on customer behavior.
5 days ago