Queen Of Rock 'N' Roll Tina Turner Dies at 83; A Look at Her Legacy And Net Worth

Tina Turner, the Queen Of Rock 'N' Roll, passed away on May 24 at the age of 83 at her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. She died peacefully after a long illness, her representative said.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner,” her publicist Bernard Doherty confirmed to The Telegraph.

Turner began her career in the 1950s during the early years of rock 'n' roll. "With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family," the rep added.

The legendary singer had an elaborate and fulfiling career. In the docu-series "Tina", which is available to stream on Max, Turner said that everything came at a cost. "It wasn’t a good life. The good did not balance the bad," she told the documentary filmmakers.

"I had an abusive life, there’s no other way to tell the story. It’s a reality. It’s a truth. That’s what you’ve got, so you have to accept it."

She added that "some people say the life that I lived and the performances that I gave, the appreciation, is blasting with the people. And yeah, I should be proud of that. I am. But when do you stop being proud? I mean, when do you, how do you bow out slowly? Just go away?"

The 12-time Grammy winner said her goodbyes to fans in the documentary after experiencing years of health issues. With over 200 million records sold worldwide, she indeed remains invaluable.

Tina Turner - Net Worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, at the time of Turner's passing her estimated net worth stood at around $250 million. She was one of the best-selling recording artists of all time. The singer has won 12 Grammy Awards including three Grammy Hall of Fame awards and a Lifetime Achievement. She officially retired in 2009 and she reportedly sold her music and image rights to BMG Rights Management for $50 million.

Tina Turner's Difficult Life

Turner rose to fame performing with Ike Turner and his band, Kings of Rhythm. The two got married in Mexico in 1962 and welcomed their first son Ronnie. In an interview with Sunday Times in 2018, she opened up about the abuse she endured in her first marriage.

"There was violence because he feared that I was going to leave him," she shared. "The other women, because I didn’t love him that way … the other women weren’t so bad, but it was the constant, constant ill-treatment."

She broke free of the abusive marriage in 1978.

Her tumultuous relationship was not the only hindrance she faced in her life. She dealt with various health issues over the years, including kidney failure, high blood pressure, intestinal cancer, and PTSD.

In an unfortunate event, which she terms as the "saddest moment as a mother", she lost her eldest son, Raymond Craig, who died by suicide in 2018.

In 2022, Turner suffered another terrible loss when her son Ronnie died of colon cancer.

Tina took to Instagram and mourned her son's death, "Ronnie, you left the world far too early. In sorrow, I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son, " she wrote.

Looking Back At Tina Turner's Legacy

Tina Turner was raw. She was powerful. She was unstoppable. And she was unapologetically herself—speaking and singing her truth through joy and pain; triumph and tragedy. Today we join fans around the world in honoring the Queen of Rock and Roll, and a star whose light will never… pic.twitter.com/qXl2quZz1c — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 24, 2023

The Swiss singer, author, dancer, songwriter, and actor began her career in 1957. Between 1960 and 1976 she rose to fame singing with her then-husband Ike and his band. In 1988, she officially entered the Guinness World Record for the largest paying audience for a solo performer. Her imposing presence combined with her powerful vocals thrilled the global audience for decades.