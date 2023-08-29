Name Barbra Streisand Net Worth $400 Million Salary $3 Million Annual Income $33 Million Sources of Income Singing Gender Female Date of Birth April 24, 1942 Age 81 Profession American singer Nationality United States of America

Barbra Streisand has achieved success in various fields of entertainment over the course of six decades. She began by singing in nightclubs before appearing in the Broadway musical, "I Can Get It for You Wholesale" in the year 1962. She went on to become one of the world's most popular singers back in the '70s and '80s. The New York-born actress is worth $400 million as of 2023. She is known to be one of the most successful recording artists in history with over 10 albums and multiple accolades.

Barbra Streisand speaks onstage at the 67th Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards in 2015 | Getty Images | Alberto E. Rodriguez

The singer-songwriter has had various sources of income over the years. However, her major source of income has always been singing-songwriting.

Barbra Streisand's salary

Streisand earns somewhere around $5.39 million per month, as per Celebrity Net Worth. She has gone on several tours over the years and each has boosted her net worth. Apart from this, she has also been a part of many movies, including hits like "A Star is Born" and "Funny Girl."

Barbra Streisand reportedly owns at least $100 million worth of real estate only in Southern California. She has a complex located in Malibu and consists of three parcels that she bought over time. The main mansion inside the complex is spread over a 10,500-square-foot area and has 8 bedrooms. Then there's a 2,000-square-feet house and also a 6,000-square-feet house. The complex has a total of 47,000 square feet of property which is divided into 5 structures and also has a barn. She also had a penthouse that she sold for $11.25 million.

Barbra Streisand also has an exclusive art collection, and she once donated a piece by artist John Singer Sargent to the LA County Museum of Art, valued at a whopping $20 million.

Streisand stepped into the world of music at a very young age. Streisand was living on her own at the age of 16 and was juggling between jobs and trying to make ends meet. She soon started singing at nightclubs before being discovered by comedian Phyllis Diller with whom she used to perform. Soon she made her Broadway debut and there was no looking back for her.

Barbra Streisand and James Brolin attend the "And So It Goes" premiere at Guild Hall on July 6, 2014 | Getty Image | Sonia Moskowitz

Streisand has married twice. Her first husband was actor Elliott Gould. They were married from September 13, 1963, to February 12, 1969. The former couple share one child named Jason Gould. Her second husband is popular actor James Brolin whom she married in 1998.

Barbra Streisand is an eight-time Grammy Award winner and a two-time Academy Award winner. Apart from the major awards, she has won numerous awards like the EGOT award and also a Tony Award.

How many Oscars has Barbra Streisand won and for what?

Streisand has bagged two Oscars, one for "Funny Girl" and another for her original song, "Evergreen" in 1976.

Will we see Barbra Streisand touring again?

She last toured on Aug. 6, 2019, and has not announced another concert since.

What was Barbra Streisand's first hit?

Her first ever hit was the song, "People" which came out in 1964.

