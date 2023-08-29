What Is Barbra Streisand's Net Worth?
|Name
|Barbra Streisand
|Net Worth
|$400 Million
|Salary
|$3 Million
|Annual Income
|$33 Million
|Sources of Income
|Singing
|Gender
|Female
|Date of Birth
|April 24, 1942
|Age
|81
|Profession
|American singer
|Nationality
|United States of America
Barbra Streisand has achieved success in various fields of entertainment over the course of six decades. She began by singing in nightclubs before appearing in the Broadway musical, "I Can Get It for You Wholesale" in the year 1962. She went on to become one of the world's most popular singers back in the '70s and '80s. The New York-born actress is worth $400 million as of 2023. She is known to be one of the most successful recording artists in history with over 10 albums and multiple accolades.
What are Barbra Streisand's sources of income?
The singer-songwriter has had various sources of income over the years. However, her major source of income has always been singing-songwriting.
Barbra Streisand's salary
Streisand earns somewhere around $5.39 million per month, as per Celebrity Net Worth. She has gone on several tours over the years and each has boosted her net worth. Apart from this, she has also been a part of many movies, including hits like "A Star is Born" and "Funny Girl."
Barbra Streisand's assets
Barbra Streisand reportedly owns at least $100 million worth of real estate only in Southern California. She has a complex located in Malibu and consists of three parcels that she bought over time. The main mansion inside the complex is spread over a 10,500-square-foot area and has 8 bedrooms. Then there's a 2,000-square-feet house and also a 6,000-square-feet house. The complex has a total of 47,000 square feet of property which is divided into 5 structures and also has a barn. She also had a penthouse that she sold for $11.25 million.
Barbra Streisand also has an exclusive art collection, and she once donated a piece by artist John Singer Sargent to the LA County Museum of Art, valued at a whopping $20 million.
Barbra Streisand's net worth over the years
|Net Worth in 2018
|$400 Million
|Net Worth in 2018
|$390 Million
|Net Worth in 2018
|$358 Million
|Net Worth in 2018
|$327 Million
|Net Worth in 2018
|$298 Million
|Net Worth in 2018
|$270 Million
Barbra Streisand's social media following
|1.6 million followers
|803.9K followers
|2.9 million followers
Barbra Streisand's personal life
Streisand stepped into the world of music at a very young age. Streisand was living on her own at the age of 16 and was juggling between jobs and trying to make ends meet. She soon started singing at nightclubs before being discovered by comedian Phyllis Diller with whom she used to perform. Soon she made her Broadway debut and there was no looking back for her.
Streisand has married twice. Her first husband was actor Elliott Gould. They were married from September 13, 1963, to February 12, 1969. The former couple share one child named Jason Gould. Her second husband is popular actor James Brolin whom she married in 1998.
Barbra Streisand's accolades
Barbra Streisand is an eight-time Grammy Award winner and a two-time Academy Award winner. Apart from the major awards, she has won numerous awards like the EGOT award and also a Tony Award.
FAQs
How many Oscars has Barbra Streisand won and for what?
Streisand has bagged two Oscars, one for "Funny Girl" and another for her original song, "Evergreen" in 1976.
Will we see Barbra Streisand touring again?
She last toured on Aug. 6, 2019, and has not announced another concert since.
What was Barbra Streisand's first hit?
Her first ever hit was the song, "People" which came out in 1964.
