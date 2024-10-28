Woman spends $15 for an all-you-can-eat buffet — she kept eating for 6 hours and then asked to leave

Several people in the comments asked what she did to eat so much and still remain hungry.

People either eat to their heart's content or squeeze out value for money when they are at an all-you-can-eat buffet. However, one social media creator @ugh_madison took things to another level in her TikTok videos, which feature her walking into all-you-can-eat buffets to eat for hours at a time. Madison's aim is to see how far she can push the limits before she gets kicked out. She has visited several popular restaurant chains and shared how long it took for them to show her the door.

Group of people at all you can eat buffet - (Image soure: Stock photo/Getty Images)

How Long Can You Stay at an All-You-Can-Eat Buffet?

In one of her viral videos, Madison walked into Cici's Pizza, a restaurant chain offering unlimited pizza and cinnamon rolls. She got there at 11 am, right when the establishment opened and paid $15 for the all-you-can-eat buffet. She then started eating while simultaneously tracking the time on her smartwatch.

Screenshots from the video showing Madison's adventure- (Image source: TikTok/@ugh_madison)

Everything was going fine for her until the server brought her the fortune cooking, assuming that she was done. But, Madison was far from done and she got back to the counter to scoop up more food. After two and a half hours, the servers stopped bringing her refills on her drinks so she had to go and get water bottles herself. She kept enjoying scrumptious dishes to get her money's worth and at a point, her waitress even exclaimed "Oh my god!" after noticing how long she had been there for.

Screenshots of the video showing Madison eating and her waitress's reaction (Image source: TikTok/@ugh_madison)

Finally, the manager came up to her complaining that she was there for at least six hours. She claimed that customers are apparently not supposed to do that. Even though she got kicked out, Madison made sure that she tipped all of her waiters. She handed each of them a generous $100 for their hard work. In the end, Madison shared that she was able to stay at the buffet for six hours and 35 minutes.

@ugh_madison I got kicked out of the “all day” buffet 😞 i was just trying to get my $15 worth ♬ original sound - ugh madison

This wasn't the only restaurant where the creator had tried the stunt. In another video, she drove up to a restaurant of the famous Golden Corral chain. Right after she got there at 8:35 am, Madison ate half a cake before eating breakfast for two and a half hours. Once the breakfast had ended, she switched tables to get herself a nice lunch. She also checked if her payment only covered the breakfast and was told that it was for the entire day.

Screenshots of the video showing Madison's food at Golden Corral (Image source: TikTok/@ugh_madison)

After four and a half hours, the creator says her waitress started bringing her tons and tons of refills hoping they would get her full. Madison didn't fall for the trick and she kept on munching.

Finally, at 3 pm the manager came up to her. However, instead of kicking her out, they only requested her to move tables as dinner was about to start. After eight hours, she got called up again and this time she thought she would finally get kicked out. However, she was again asked to switch tables and get her food again.

In the end, Madison walked out on her own since the restaurant was closing. She spent more than 12 hours at the place and made sure she got more than what she paid for.

Several viewers appreciated the restaurant and managers. However, some did wonder how Madison managed to eat so much without getting full.

Screenshot of one of the comments asking how Madison stays hungry (Image source: TikTok/@ugh_madison)

