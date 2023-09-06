Name Rod Stewart Networth $300 Million Salary $25 Million+ Annual Income $25 Million+ Sources of Income Singing Gender Male DOB Jan 10, 1945 Age 78 years old Nationality English Profession Musician, Singer-songwriter

Rod Stewart, the iconic British singer-songwriter, has an estimated net worth of $300 million. His enduring career has seen him achieve remarkable success as one of the best-selling musicians in world history, having sold more than 250 million albums worldwide.

Rod Stewart performs live on stage on September 19, 2015, in Sao Paulo, Brazil/Photo by Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

Rod Stewart's income has been primarily derived from his multifaceted musical career. From his early days busking in Leicester Square with folk singer Wizz Jones to his pivotal role as the lead vocalist for the Jeff Beck Group, Stewart's journey through the music industry has been nothing short of extraordinary.

Throughout his career, Rod Stewart has earned significant salaries from live performances, album sales, and various music-related ventures. His iconic album, "Every Picture Tells a Story," catapulted him to stardom and contributed substantially to his income.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sir Rod Stewart (@sirrodstewart)

While Rod Stewart is renowned for his music, he has also ventured into endorsements. One notable endorsement included his partnership with the renowned fashion brand, Tommy Hilfiger, which perfectly complemented his stylish persona. These endorsements not only added to his financial success but also solidified his status as a cultural icon, showcasing his timeless appeal beyond the music industry.

Business ventures

In addition to his music career, Stewart's business ventures have played a role in his net worth. He has made wise investments in real estate, including the purchase and sale of impressive estates in England and Palm Beach, Florida.

Rod Stewart's assets include a remarkable portfolio of luxurious real estate. In 1986, he acquired a picturesque English country estate for just over $1 million, later selling it in 2019 for a staggering $6.15 million. In 2013, Stewart purchased the enchanting 18th-century Darrington House, boasting ten bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a wealth of historic charm. Situated ten miles outside of London, this estate encompasses four cottages, a carriage house with an 18th-century clock tower, a greenhouse, wine cellar, and an orchard. Inside, the residence boasts floor-to-ceiling windows, three fireplaces, four guest reception rooms, and an array of outdoor amenities, including a tennis court, croquet lawn, and rose garden.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sir Rod Stewart (@sirrodstewart)

In addition to his British estates, Stewart also owns an oceanfront property in Palm Beach, Florida, originally acquired for $7.2 million in 1995, now estimated to be worth at least $20 million. Notably, his 20,000-square-foot mansion in the prestigious Beverly Park community in Beverly Hills, purchased for $12.1 million in 1991 (equivalent to nearly $22 million today), was listed for sale in June 2023 for a staggering $70 million. Rod Stewart's real estate investments reflect his penchant for luxury and grandeur.

Year Earnings 2019 $45 million 2020 $40 million 2021 $38 million 2022 $42 million 2023 $35 million

Rod Stewart's influence extends to social media, where he engages with his fans.

Instagram 1.3M followers Facebook 4.8M followers Twitter 531.6K followers

Rod Stewart's personal life has been as colorful as his music career. He has fathered eight children with five different women, and his journey to reunite with his first child, Sarah Streeter, in 2008 is a heartwarming story.

CIRCA 1973: Rod Stewart of The Faces during an interview Circa 1973 in Los Angeles, California.

In terms of awards, Rod Stewart's accolades include a Brit Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music in 1993, a Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album in 2004, and induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist in 1994. He has also received the Diamond Award from the World Music Awards for selling over 100 million records worldwide.

What is Rod Stewart's most successful album?

Rod Stewart's most successful album is "Every Picture Tells a Story," which held the number one spot in both the U.S. and the U.K., featuring hits like "Maggie May" and "Reason to Believe."

How many children does Rod Stewart have?

Rod Stewart has eight children with five different women, including Sarah Streeter, Kimberly Stewart, Sean Stewart, Ruby Stewart, and others.

Has Rod Stewart overcome any health challenges?

Yes, Rod Stewart was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2000 but successfully underwent surgery to treat it, although it affected his voice and required him to re-learn how to sing.

