She got rejected 6 times on 'Shark Tank' — then she returned and got herself a massive 6-figure deal

PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
"Shark Tank" is a platform where entrepreneurs from all backgrounds and age groups get to showcase their innovative ventures and bag funding, even if they fail to get a meeting with venture capitalists elsewhere. But Kim Meckwood couldn't get a chance to pitch her product in front of the sharks, even after seven attempts. But the inventor of a product called Click and Carry, an accessory that helps people carry multiple bags simultaneously, didn't give up, and finally made the most of an opening that she found. Once, she was on “Shark Tank,” Meckwood clinched a six-figure deal.

The product was one that the sharks were impressed with, but the issue with the business was the numbers. At the time of recording, Click and Carry had been in the market for five years but had only managed to earn $625,000 in lifetime sales. Money was scarce, so Kim had to do a separate full-time job to keep the business afloat. While this was understandable, Kevin O’Leary believed that it was more of a hobby than a business and decided against investing.

 

Robert Herjavec and Lori Greiner backed out as well since they were not comfortable with Meckwood's demand of $225,000 in exchange for 15%. The entrepreneur was good at inventing products, but the business side of things was not her forte. That’s the reason for her wanting a “Shark Tank” investor on board. Barbara Corcoran was interested, but she offered something unusual. She first asked if Kim would be open to selling her entire business. This was not what Kim wanted, so Corcoran offered her the money for 85% of the business. This was a ridiculous offer, and the entrepreneur declined. Even Hervajec advised her not to take the offer and throw away her business. Corcoran then teamed up with Mark Cuban to offer her the money for 40% of the business. The sharks would look after the business side of things while the founder would focus on creating new products. This was a deal all parties agreed upon.

 

Apart from finding a celebrity investor to help with her business, Kim had another reason for going to “Shark Tank.” If the product had only done $625,000 in sales over five years, it can be assumed that marketing has been a problem. The entrepreneur admitted to this in an interview on the YouTube channel Maximizing Ecommerce. She explained in it how the exposure she got from being on the show helped her business.

“I don’t have a lot of money for marketing, and this is an amazing vehicle for exposure, and then if one is lucky enough to get an investment from a shark and help from a shark, your product can really blow up so for me it was double win because so many people were able to see the click and carry and this is the kind of product that needs a demonstration so I needed that,” she said.

 

Kim also revealed that she had quit her full-time job ever since she got Corcoran and Cuban on board. Now, she is fully focused on making her company grow by innovating more.

