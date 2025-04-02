ECONOMY & WORK


'Price is Right' contestant has to play Hole in One to win a Hyundai — turns out, he's a pro golfer

Thankfully, the contestant was up for the task and was able to silence any doubters on the show.
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant and Drew Carey on "The Price is Right." (Image credit: Instagram | therealpriceisright)
Screenshots showing the contestant and Drew Carey on "The Price is Right." (Image credit: Instagram | therealpriceisright)

It’s not easy to win big prizes on “The Price is Right,” but once in a while, a contestant who is a master of the game will show up and make it look easy. That’s what happened in a recent edition of the show in which a contestant named Travis was playing the Hole In One game. The prize was a car, and the rules were simple. Putt the ball in one attempt and win the prize.

via GIPHY

 

It turns out that Travis is a professional golf player who shouldn’t have any problem at all in winning this game. “Travis is a golf pro. He lives in Los Angeles, and he’s gonna play Hole In One for a brand-new Hyundai Venue,” Drew Carey said before the game began. It is part of the host’s duty to show the contestant how the game is played, even if it was just a formality on this occasion.

Screenshots showing Drew Carey playing golf on
Screenshots showing Drew Carey playing golf on "The Price is Right." (Image credit: Instagram | therealpriceisright)

Before the 'pro' made his shot, the host made sure to put some pressure on him. “If you miss this putt, hang your head, bro. Do not show your face in public,” he said. They then pulled out a couple of clubs and asked Travis if they were allowed professionally. “Do they even allow those in professional golf?” he asked. “Oh yeah, these are the Scottie Scheffler baby,” the contestant responded, referring to the current world number 1 in the sport.

 

The host then made a perfect putt despite saying, “I don’t golf.” “That’s big dog, nice,” the contestant said. It was Travis’s turn next, and he was putting from a closer range than Carey. “I should sit on your shoulders to make this fair,” the host added. The contestant putted the ball into the hole with ease after that, winning himself a brand-new car. It was perhaps one of the easiest car wins in the show’s history.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Price Is Right (@therealpriceisright)

 

It’s one thing when a golf pro wins a hole-in-one, but it’s a completely different energy when someone not that well-versed with how the sport is played gets a perfect putt. That’s what happened with an 84-year-old woman named Margaret who stole the show on “The Price is Right.” Carey first showed her how to putt, and even on that occasion, he was able to putt the ball in the hole with ease.

It was the contestant’s turn next, and she would also have to putt from a closer distance. She held the club differently and hit the ball. Unfortunately, it did not reach the target. That’s when Carey stepped in to announce that she had a second chance. “Margaret, luckily the game is called hole in one or two,” he said.

 

The contestant was given a second ball. This time, she put a bit more power into her shot, and the ball raced into the hole. The 84-year-old contestant had just won herself a brand-new car. “Quite an unusual putting style, but it works,” the host said after the game as the contestant celebrated with the models and her loved ones.

