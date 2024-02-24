Gen Z and Millennials are Opting for Less Expensive First Dates; Here's What Caused That

Swiping right, finding a match, and dating sounds pretty breezy and pleasant, but while love doesn't cost a thing, dinner at a fancy place, a movie or a weekend getaway comes at a price. But as Gen Zs and Millennials are exploring the dating scene and meeting more people before committing to the one, they are becoming more careful about how much they spend when they meet someone for the first time. Due to increasing cases of ghosting, and catfishing, people have become frugal when it comes to date, so that they don't have to deal with financial loss along with regrets. The younger generation feels that emotional connection is much more important than spending dollars on pizza and wine. People's mindsets have changed the whole dating landscape which has influenced others to follow the trend. Let's explore how the generation is focused on spending less than $50 on a date and make real connections.

High-priced and aesthetic dates are not what GenZ and Millennials are looking for. Image Source: Pexels|Photo by Andrea Piacquadia

Also Read: Here are 3 Game-Changing Steps That Enable you to Erase Negative Elements From Your Credit Report

In the quest to find a soulmate through dating apps, Gen Z and Millennials are looking for old-school love. British fashion retailer PrettyLittleThing revealed the findings stating almost 60% of Gen Z said they will not spend more than $50 on a date while 96% of millennials agreed to the same. Financial therapist Traci Williams discussed that the sudden shift in dating is a positive sign that people are now giving more importance to experience instead of just spending on material things. Meeting in a fancy restaurant for coffee which might cost you $100-$150 doesn't necessarily lead to a happily ever after. Williams further suggested that people can set up dates under beautiful stars or maybe a romantic dinner near a lake. This will not just save you money but also give you the most mesmerizing experience.

Women are now going out on solo dates and paying for themselves. Image Source: Pexel|Photo by Doğu Tuncer

The changing mindset can be attributed to several factors, including the shift in gender roles. Earlier only a guy was expected to pay for everything, but now that women are becoming financially independent, people are splitting the bill. "I like that this generation is leading with the things that money cannot buy during dates", says Marissa Nelson relationship and intimacy expert.

Also Read: How Social Media Influencers Are Educating Gen Z on Financial Literacy

Due to the Covid pandemic, Gen Z missed out on most of their social interactions, and now hope to make every moment memorable. They don't see value in spending on some meals every weekend, instead, they are longing to make memories by traveling the world. During the lockdown, they missed out on meeting new people, making connections, enjoying their college, and exploring their interests.

Also Read: Your Comprehensive Roadmap to Escape the Debt Trap

Making memories is more important than lush spending. Image Source: Pexels|Photo by Andrea Piacquadio

Gen Z is more open to talking about their financial realities as compared to older people. They feel that finance and other mature conversations must happen in the early six months of a relationship as it is better to have clarity on things. Millennials first opened up to apps while Gen Z have a different notion of dating and having a partner. Therefore, there might be a difference in the efforts of both generations towards forming romantic connections.

More from MARKETREALIST

Why Is GenZ Shifting to Physical Purchases When It Comes to Car Buying?

5 Grocery Shopping Mistakes That Impact Both Health And Savings