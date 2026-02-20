Your favorite item is making a comeback at Costco — but there's a catch

The retailer has often brought back items after a long gap, and the strategy usually always works.

Costco will do everything in its power to ensure that members renew their plans whenever they come to an end. Sometimes, low prices alone would not do the trick. Retaining items that shoppers love, however, can go a long way. That is exactly what the retailer has done recently with its bakery section. A customer favorite item has made a comeback, but only for a limited time. Don't be surprised if your neighbour beats you to it.

A Costco store. (Image Source: Getty Images | Steve Heap)

The item in question is the Kirkland Signature Strawberry Cheesecake, which returns to Costco’s bakery after a long hiatus. The dessert boasts a dense base of traditional cheesecake filling and a top layer of sour cream. It is topped with a layer of strawberry compote, which also contains several pieces of the sweet fruit that everyone loves, as per a report in All Recipes.

Representative image of strawberry cheesecake. (Image credit: Photo by Oliver Morris/Getty Images)

The news was recently shared by an Instagram user, Amanda Tadros (@costcofam4u), who claims to be an expert when it comes to all things Costco. “IT’S BACK. Costco bakery fans — the Strawberry Topped Cheesecake has officially returned, and yes… it’s just as good as you remember. Rich, creamy cheesecake topped with sweet strawberries and that bakery-size portion that disappears fast 👀 Perfect for parties, holidays, or a “just because” dessert run,” the caption to a post with the strawberry cheesecake read.

Representative image of strawberries. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Peter Dazeley)

Shoppers would be lining up at the store’s bakery for a bite. The cheesecake costs $24, making it an affordable option for a number of people. While this is great news, it is not the first time Costco has brought back a certain product to please its members. There are several instances of it re-employing this strategy in the past.

A general view of a Costco store | Getty Images | Photo by Kena Betancur

Back in November last year, the retailer brought back the Kirkland Signature Peppermint Bark, which had a lot of people excited. Shoppers have called the Kirkland product one of Costco’s most anticipated items. It can be found in the bakery section and is made with layers of white and dark chocolate, topped with crushed bits of peppermint candy. However, the 21-ounce product was valued at $16.99. That’s higher than the price in 2024, during which it was priced at $14.99. In years prior, the same product used to be sold for $9.99.

Customer pushing a Trolley in Costco | (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Joe Raedle )

Despite the hype, shoppers were not happy about the price. Costco had released a promotional video of the product on Instagram, and those disappointed with the pricing made their feelings known in the comments section. “I love the peppermint bark, but they overpriced it this year. 😢,” one user wrote. “16.99? It used to be 9.99 a few years ago. 😱😮,” mentioned another. “16.99? No thanks,” one consumer stated.

