ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / PERSONAL FINANCE

Man who ate only simple meals for 21 years saves $900,000 to retire early, but it doesn't go as planned

The man who cooked potatoes on a car windshield failed despite achieving his life's mission
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Representative image | Getty Images | Photo by Kiwis
Representative image | Getty Images | Photo by Kiwis

A Japanese man lived an extremely frugal life for decades to save money and retire early. The man had only rice and vegetables for his meals and gave up on comfortable accommodation and any form of luxury. His struggle paid off as after 21 years, he had saved up over 135 million yen (USD $900,000) enough for him to retire early, according to the South China Morning Post. 

Representative image | Pexels | Photo by Huy Phan
Representative image | Pexels | Photo by Huy Phan

The man, who was inspired by the Financial Independence, Retire Early (FIRE) movement, had set a goal to save 100 million yen and retire early. He adopted the online alias, "The Man Who Will Definitely Resign" to motivate himself in his journey which began in the early 2000s, according to SCMP. 

He started saving right after securing a demanding job that required him to work extra hours and night shifts. With an income of about five million yen (~$34,939), he came up with a meticulous plan and after working for 20 years and 10 months, the man's efforts paid off.  He announced on the Chinese social media platform that he had accumulated 135 million yen (USD $900,000) which he considered enough to retire comfortably. 

Representative image | Pexels | Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya
Representative image | Pexels | Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya

As per the report, the man lived in a company dormitory for 21 years to save up on rent. He paid a monthly rent of 30,000 yen ($212) and scavenged used appliances and furniture to minimize spending. He even kept his meals minimalistic and economical to save every penny he could.

He often ate a sour plum, salted vegetables, and a bowl of rice for dinner or ate cola and biscuits while watching television. He reportedly relied on energy drinks as well, which he bought through reward points at a convenience store. 

 

Luxuries didn't exist in his life and he even let go of air conditioning and heating by choosing to wear a wet t-shirt in summer and doing squats to warm up in the cold. When his second-hand microwave went bust, he cooked sweet potatoes on a colleague's car windshield leveraging the sun's heat in the summer. 

After achieving his life's mission, the man's lifestyle had somewhat improved. He moved on from rice and vegetables and served himself four hard-boiled eggs for breakfast and warmed up his meals in his brand-new microwave oven. His story went viral across social media with people lauding his resilience. 

However, the extraordinary story couldn't get a perfect happy ending, all thanks to the declining economy. Japan's economy has been struggling as the yen has been on a dramatic decline for some time.

“If the yen keeps depreciating, I’ll never achieve financial freedom. What have I been working for these 21 years? It’s all meaningless, so tragic,” he said in the SCMP report. 

 

According to a Deloitte report, Japan's economy has been struggling since a rebound in early 2023. The country's GDP fell in the first half of 2024, primarily because of the reduced domestic consumer spending. However, the report mentioned that Japan's economy is at an inflection point and anticipated an upward trend, starting in the second half of the year.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Man who ate only simple meals for 21 years saves $900,000 to retire early, but it doesn't go as planned
PERSONAL FINANCE
Man who ate only simple meals for 21 years saves $900,000 to retire early, but it doesn't go as planned
The man who cooked potatoes on a car windshield failed despite achieving his life's mission
1 hour ago
Robert Reich explains why millennials don't have any money and his 4 reasons has us convinced
PERSONAL FINANCE
Robert Reich explains why millennials don't have any money and his 4 reasons has us convinced
Robert Reich, an admitted Baby Boomer, and former Secretary of Labor in the Clinton Administration took to the Internet to explain this discrepancy.
1 day ago
Man reorders same groceries from two years ago, the bill went up from $126 to 'I am gonna be sick'
WALMART
Man reorders same groceries from two years ago, the bill went up from $126 to 'I am gonna be sick'
The TikToker reordered the same items he bought two years ago on Walmart's app.
1 day ago
Bank rejects woman's debit card with Terry Crews' face on it. He approved with the most sassy response
PERSONAL FINANCE
Bank rejects woman's debit card with Terry Crews' face on it. He approved with the most sassy response
Sometimes a stern look from Terry Crews is all that's needed to stop people from overspending.
4 days ago
Frugal girl who spent $1.40 a day on her food saved enough to buy 3 houses and a cat cafe by 34
PERSONAL FINANCE
Frugal girl who spent $1.40 a day on her food saved enough to buy 3 houses and a cat cafe by 34
Her motivation for living frugally, she explained, was to help stray cats.
5 days ago
Stay-at-home wife lists the 'worst things' about marrying a millionaire and we feel so sorry for her
PERSONAL FINANCE
Stay-at-home wife lists the 'worst things' about marrying a millionaire and we feel so sorry for her
Viewers were having none of it as several called her out for being "ungrateful."
5 days ago
People are sharing phrases that only rich people use in conversations and some of them are spot on
PERSONAL FINANCE
People are sharing phrases that only rich people use in conversations and some of them are spot on
Some also said that it isn't about what rich people say, it's about what they don't.
6 days ago
Woman who makes $16 an hour explains how she bought her first home at 23 with a mortgage lender
PERSONAL FINANCE
Woman who makes $16 an hour explains how she bought her first home at 23 with a mortgage lender
TikTok creator Jennifer claims she did it with no savings but proper guidance.
7 days ago
Rich people’s couches don’t touch the wall? Experts weigh in on new sofa placement theory
PERSONAL FINANCE
Rich people’s couches don’t touch the wall? Experts weigh in on new sofa placement theory
Both TikTok users and industry experts seem to be the torn on the subject.
Sep 3, 2024
Man wakes up to find $89 million in trading account. His fortune didn't last long, thanks to his honesty
PERSONAL FINANCE
Man wakes up to find $89 million in trading account. His fortune didn't last long, thanks to his honesty
Daniel Levene woke up one morning and found out he was an accidental millionaire.
Sep 2, 2024
Finance expert hilariously breaks down what a man's credit card reveals about him on first date
PERSONAL FINANCE
Finance expert hilariously breaks down what a man's credit card reveals about him on first date
Turns out having a good credit score is important for landing a second date.
Sep 1, 2024
64-year-old man wants to retire at Holiday Inn instead of nursing home as it’s cheaper and has many perks
PERSONAL FINANCE
64-year-old man wants to retire at Holiday Inn instead of nursing home as it’s cheaper and has many perks
In a viral Facebook post, the man explained how Holiday Inn was a better option.
Sep 1, 2024
Woman who flew to Turkey for $850 full-body scan says it would have cost her 'zillions' in US
PERSONAL FINANCE
Woman who flew to Turkey for $850 full-body scan says it would have cost her 'zillions' in US
"It was the greatest thing I have ever done for my health and bank account"
Aug 31, 2024
Finance expert says you can negotiate and lower your medical bill by simply asking the right questions
PERSONAL FINANCE
Finance expert says you can negotiate and lower your medical bill by simply asking the right questions
The TikTok creator says regardless of whether people can afford to pay, they should negotiate their bills
Aug 30, 2024
Clever woman finds all about the person who stole her credit card— it all started with a notification
PERSONAL FINANCE
Clever woman finds all about the person who stole her credit card— it all started with a notification
TikTok creator Lauren shared her story which went viral with viewers lauding her quick thinking
Aug 26, 2024
Woman shares a brilliant trick to get rid of annoying workers who follow shoppers around
PERSONAL FINANCE
Woman shares a brilliant trick to get rid of annoying workers who follow shoppers around
A woman went viral for sharing a hack to deter overbearing store workers.
Aug 25, 2024
Woman reveals how a $2 notebook and 'no-buy' hack helped her pay off $34,000 in debt
PERSONAL FINANCE
Woman reveals how a $2 notebook and 'no-buy' hack helped her pay off $34,000 in debt
The creator started her journey in 2023 and continued through 2024 until she was debt-free. 
Aug 24, 2024
Man lists rare 1987 video game for $17,000 on eBay. Then, someone informed him about its real value
PERSONAL FINANCE
Man lists rare 1987 video game for $17,000 on eBay. Then, someone informed him about its real value
He got offers within minutes from collectors who were ready to pay whatever he asked for.
Aug 23, 2024
Millionaire gives up wealth to prove anyone can earn $1 million in a year. It did not end well
PERSONAL FINANCE
Millionaire gives up wealth to prove anyone can earn $1 million in a year. It did not end well
The man later clarified that his purpose wasn't to make money at all.
Aug 23, 2024
Woman claims there's a secret sale at Walmart not many know about and it can save you big money
WALMART
Woman claims there's a secret sale at Walmart not many know about and it can save you big money
Viewers of the viral video widely agreed to her theory and claimed to have saved tons.
Aug 23, 2024