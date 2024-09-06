Bank rejects woman's debit card with Terry Crews' face on it. He approved with the most sassy response

Sometimes a stern look from Terry Crews is all that's needed to stop people from overspending.

Actor and former football player Terry Crews is a social media sweetheart. He has been quite active on social media, sharing all kinds of stories and responding to posts by fans. In one instance, Crews came through for a fan who asked for his permission to use a photo of him as a hack to stop spending. Darrel Kennedy (@darreldotcom on X) said that her bank said if she wanted Crew's "Everybody Hates Chris" photo on her debit card, she would need him to sign off.

Screenshot from the post | X | @darreldotcom

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terry Crews (@terrycrews)

However, when Kennedy wanted to use the same image for her Wells Fargo platinum debit card, her bank told her off. They demanded a written letter, signed by Crews as approval for the use of the image. When she couldn't officially reach out to Crews, she took to X (formerly Twitter) to get help from fellow users. She shared the image of her planned card tagging Crews and requested others to tag him and re-tweet the post until it reached him.

They rejected my request because they said i needed written approval from @terrycrews😪 Can y'all RT or tag him so a girl can save some 💸💸💸 https://t.co/QdTUIXxQX7 — darrel (@darreldotcom) November 2, 2017

The post eventually caught the attention of the ‘Old Spice guy’ himself, and what happened next was heart-melting. Crews re-tweeted her post and wrote, "I approve. Signed, Terry Crews". While Kennedy didn't now if it would work, she took the post and reached out to the bank to get her new card approved.

Screenshot from the replies | X | @darreldotcom

As fans and followers waited anxiously, Kennedy shared another update saying that the bank had expedited the case and she should get her Terry Crews debit card within two weeks. While most users were amazed at what had happened, many lauded the financial hack and said they wanted the card too.

Screenshot from the replies | X | @inbtwn2wrlds

