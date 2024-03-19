Explore Three Stunning Private Islands Available for Rent

Tired of the cookie-cutter accommodations of hotels and resorts? Craving a truly extraordinary getaway? Why not consider renting out an entire island for an unparalleled escape into paradise? Vladi Private Islands (VPI) offers exclusive buy-out options for some of the most stunning private islands worldwide. From historical castles in New York to pristine beaches in the Seychelles and the Bahamas, these islands boast unparalleled beauty and privacy, making them perfect for private group getaways. Let's take a closer look at three of these remarkable island retreats:

Image Source: Vladi Private Islands Website

Nestled on the St. Lawrence River, Dark Island exudes regal charm with its historical castle, Singer Castle. Available for rent exclusively through VPI, guests have the castle and its grounds all to themselves. The suite at Singer Castle accommodates up to six guests and offers lavish décor and breathtaking views.

During the day, visitors can explore the castle with a guide, while evenings are reserved for the enjoyment of guests staying overnight. With its intriguing underground passageways and evocative paintings, Singer Castle promises an unforgettable stay.

Rates start from $795 per night, including breakfast and dinner.

Image Source: Vladi Private Islands Website

For the ultimate luxury escape, look no further than North Island in the Seychelles. Spanning 500 acres of untouched beaches and tropical palm forests, this private island offers 11 guest houses and the very best in privacy, location, service, and experiences. Guests can rent the entire island for up to 22 guests or opt for a beachfront villa.

Activities include scuba diving, snorkeling, sea kayaking, sunset cruising, spa treatments, and exploration of the magical Takamaka forest. Rates for a beachfront villa start from around 6,000 euros per night.

Image Source: Vladi Private Islands Website

Located in the heart of the Bahamas, Little Whale Cay epitomizes luxury and tranquility. This private island boasts six bedrooms steeped in local heritage, surrounded by palm-fringed beaches and subtropical gardens. Guests can choose between three beautiful guest houses – Little Whale House, Flamingo House, and Peacock House – each offering its unique charm.

Activities include sundowners, snorkeling, water-skiing, sailing, and fishing. Rates are available upon request.

Image Source: Vladi Private Islands Website

A private island rental offers the perfect setting to create cherished memories, indulge in unparalleled relaxation, and immerse yourself in the beauty of nature. From lounging on pristine beaches, and exploring lush landscapes, to enjoying bespoke amenities tailored to your preferences, the allure of a private island escape is undeniable.

Whether you're yearning for an intimate romantic getaway, planning a memorable family vacation, or organizing a reunion with friends, renting a private island promises to elevate your experience to new heights of exclusivity and luxury. Instead of settling for the mundane and predictable, why not seize the opportunity to embark on an extraordinary adventure?

