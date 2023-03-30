Home > Personal Finance Source: Celebrity Cruises Facebook Time to Set Sail! How to Find the Best Cruise Deals as Prices Increase If you have dreams of cruising the Caribbean, Mediterranean, or other locations, here are some tips on how to get the best cruise deals. By Danielle Letenyei Mar. 30 2023, Published 4:04 p.m. ET

The cruise industry took a big hit during the COVID-19 pandemic. But, now that’s thankfully behind us, things are picking up steam in the cruise industry. Many cruise lines offered deals last fall, but now prices are increasing.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

If you have dreams of cruising the Caribbean, Mediterranean, or other locations, here are some tips on how to get the best cruise deals.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

How do I get the best deal on a cruise booking?

Booking a cruise early is the key to getting a good deal. And by early, we mean as soon as a sailing is open for booking. New sailings are often released in November or December and in March or April, the Royal Caribbean blog reports.

Cruises usually offer their best prices six to 12 months before the ship is scheduled to set sail. If you’ve already booked a cruise and the price drops, the cruise line may be willing to reduce your fare if the price drop happens before the “final payment” window.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

Procrastinators and last-minute decision-makers may be able to score a deal by booking a cruise at the last minute. Cruises lose money when they have empty cabins. So, if the sail date comes up and the ship has unsold cabins, it might offer significant discounts to fill them. To use this strategy, you must be flexible with where you want to go and what ship you are on. Also, don’t expect to get the best cabin on the ship because you are basically getting whatever’s left.

Article continues below advertisement

What is the cheapest month to go on a cruise?

The cheapest time to go on a cruise is during the off-season, which is in September, October, and November for the industry. This is also a good time to cruise if you don’t want many kids running around on the ship. It’s the start of the school year across the country, so most of the little ones will be in classrooms.

Article continues below advertisement

Depending on where you want to cruise, you may also be able to find better prices on cruises that sail after the first of the year in January and February.

Article continues below advertisement

What day of the week is the cheapest to book a cruise?

There isn't a specific day of the week when booking a cruise is cheaper than other days. However, the cheapest time of the year to book a cruise is during “wave season,” which is January through March. This is when cruise lines throughout the industry drop their prices and offer promotions and free upgrades.

Source: Getty Images

How can I get a deal on a group cruise?