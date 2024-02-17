All you Need to Know About 'Shoulder Season' Travel; The Trend Being Adopted to Counter Costs

Traveling is one activity that registered an uptick in the years following the pandemic as people finally got to move around without restrictions. But soon after that, prices of daily essentials as well as costs associated with transport started going up, and inflation halted spontaneous trips and family holidays. Nearly one in five Americans are now planning to travel less, mainly due to a rising cost-of-living. However, many travelers are finding ways to save money without compromising on their desire to explore the world. For 70% of respondents in a survey, this means avoiding travel during peak seasons. This has led to the rise of “shoulder season” travel where vacations are booked between high and low seasons, paving the way for cheaper trips with fewer people around and better weather.

Traveler looking at a map | Photo by Dominika Roseclay | Pexels

While travelers during shoulder seasons are typically adults without school-aged children, there's a growing trend of parents being willing to take their kids out of school for travel.

The shift towards shoulder season travel is so significant in some places that it's changing traditional seasonal travel patterns as highlighted in Zicasso’s 2024 Luxury Travel Report. According to the report,

- 41% of travel specialists noted that high seasons are lasting longer

- 43% observed more destinations becoming year-round with no distinct low season

The concept of low season is disappearing with similar trends seen in parts of the Caribbean and Mexico. As the boundaries between high and shoulder seasons are blurred, the savings associated with shoulder season travel are also diminishing, experts say.

Traveler relaxing (representative photo) | Photo by Te lensFix | Pexels

To identify where deals still exist, CNBC Travel analyzed hotel rates in five popular destinations, comparing peak and shoulder season prices for entry-level rooms for two travelers, inclusive of most taxes.

Peak periods are influenced by weather and events such as the Sakura season when cherry blossoms bloom in late March to early April.

Aman Kyoto: Shoulder season rates start at $3,185 while peak season rates are $5,765

Sowaka (ryokan): Shoulder season rates start at $1,044 while peak season rates are $1,904

The Reign Hotel Kyoto: Shoulder season rates start at $52 while peak season rates are $268

Travelers at a station (representative image) | Photo by veerasak Piyawatanakul | Pexels

James Thornton, CEO of Intrepid Travel, highlights how shoulder season travel has become their busiest time of the year. Although traditionally preferred by adults without school-aged children, there's a growing trend of parents willing to take their kids out of school for travel.

Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool of the Tourism Authority of Thailand discusses the disappearing concept of low season in certain regions, such as the Caribbean and Mexico.

Cultural attractions for travelers (representative image) | Photo by Leonardo Manjarrez | Pexles

As the boundaries between high and shoulder seasons blur, the cost savings associated with shoulder season travel diminish. Demand remains high even during off-peak times, resulting in increased prices.

CNBC Travel conducted a comparative analysis of hotel rates in five popular destinations to identify cost differences between peak and shoulder seasons.

Detailed comparisons of peak and shoulder season rates in Kyoto (Japan), the Maldives, Rome (Italy), Dubai, and New York City reveal varying trends and potential savings for travelers.

