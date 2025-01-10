ECONOMY & WORK
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist.
Airbnb guest says host charged her $924 extra for using TV and Wi-Fi — and it only got weirder from there

The guest found weird notes on the fridge, TV, washing machine and other spaces in the house.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the Airbnb guest and the labels found at the property (Image source: TikTok/@getlostwebsite)
Screenshots showing the Airbnb guest and the labels found at the property (Image source: TikTok/@getlostwebsite)

Airbnb has transformed the way people travel by helping them find accommodation that fits their needs instead of looking for a hotel. At the same time it also creates business opportunities for property owners who can rent out their spaces, but has been under fire for scary incidents and mismanagement. In one such case, an Airbnb customer complained about how their host labeled the basic amenities chargeable to add an extra $1,000 to the bill.

Screenshots showing the guest talking about her experience (Image source: TikTok/@getlostwebsite)
Screenshots showing the guest talking about her experience (Image source: TikTok/@getlostwebsite)

In the video shared on the popular TikTok page of @getlostwebsite, the guest, Joanna Anderson explains how an Airbnb host extorted money from her for using the most basic amenities of the property. “So I’m here at this nice Airbnb, but it’s not so nice, because there’s notes everywhere,” Anderson says. Taking the camera around the house, she showed a series of handwritten notes stuck on appliances, taps, tables, and more.

Screenshots showing the notes (Image source: TikTok/@getlostwebsite)
Screenshots showing the notes (Image source: TikTok/@getlostwebsite)

“WiFi is free on the first day of your stay but will be charged at £10.00 (~$12.36) per day per device thereafter,” read one note. "The washing machine will be charged at £5.00 (~$6) per wash," read another. Apart from the charges, the host also had some weird requests to make. “DO NOT sit in this chair, it was my deceased husband’s favorite one,” a note stuck to a chair read.

Furthermore, the host instructed the guests to not use a specific toilet for “number 2” with a threat of fining them £1000 (~$1,235) fee for causing a blockage in any toilet.

Screenshots showing more weird notes (Image source: TikTok/@getlostwebsite)
Screenshots showing more weird notes (Image source: TikTok/@getlostwebsite)

Going further, one sign stuck to the TV said that it required an access code and would cost £5 per day if the guests wanted to use it. Also, no meat or animal products were allowed, as the note on the refrigerator read, "This is a vegan household, respect that!” Guests were also not allowed to shower or bathe after 8 pm, and they were required to pay the fee via PayPal or leave cash in a lockbox if anyone used the pool table, at a rate of $5 per day.

It was clear that with all these outrageous fees, fines, and requests, the host was trying to wring every penny possible out of the guests. After Anderson checked out she got an email from the host requesting an additional $912 for the amenities she used. Anderson decided to call the host and confront them about the situation.

Screenshots showing the creator talking to the host (Image source: TikTok/@getlostwebsite)
Screenshots showing the creator talking to the host (Image source: TikTok/@getlostwebsite)

On the call, the host said that she was charging only for the things the guests used. She further mentioned that she was aware that the guest had used the washing machine. Anderson exclaimed that the host had no way of knowing if they used anything. However, the host claimed that things were out of place which indicated usage, but still didn't explain how she knew that the guests had used the table "twice."

The host further claimed that Anderson had agreed to all the extra charges when she signed the agreement to rent the Airbnb. However, the guest claimed that all the charges were against Airbnb's policies and nothing was mentioned in the agreement.

Screenshots showing the guest talking to the host (Image source: TikTok/@getlostwebsite)
Screenshots showing the guest talking to the host (Image source: TikTok/@getlostwebsite)

In the end, when Anderson told the host that she would take up the issue with Airbnb, the host retaliated by saying that she too would be filing a complaint against the guest with Airbnb.

Viewers in the comments weren't happy with what happened to Anderson. Many suggested that Airbnb should not only compensate her but ban the host and make her entire stay free. "I worked at Airbnb. She’s not allowed to list additional charges. It’s against their TOS," @bhutt93 stated. 

Screenshot of a comment suggesting the guest to contact law enforcement (Image source: TikTok/@adamc5677)
Screenshot of a comment suggesting the guest to contact law enforcement (Image source: TikTok/@adamc5677)

Meanwhile, several others suggested that the host must have installed hidden cameras inside the house as there was no way of telling how many times the pool table was used. "She had to have had cameras if the pool wasn’t left how old was how can she claim it was used twice should have no way of knowing how many times," commented @arcane_kn1ght1

@getlostwebsite £10 a day for wifi?! #airbnbhost #hostfromhell #airbnbexperience #badhost #airbnbhosttips ♬ Suspenseful and tense orchestra(1318015) - SoLaTiDo

 

For more updates and entertaining content, follow @getlostwebsite on TikTok. 

