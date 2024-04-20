Bitcoin Halving Is Here, All You Need to Know About Its Impact on Price and Supply

The "halving" of Bitcoin, a significant event occurring every four years, is has taken place.

The "halving" of Bitcoin, a significant event occurring due to programmed technological changes within the platform, is here. This event entails cutting the incentives for Bitcoin miners in half, thereby reducing the rate at which new coins enter the market. With only 21 million Bitcoins ever to be created, this halving increases the currency's scarcity, a factor often associated with its value appreciation.

Historically, Bitcoin values have surged after halving events, often reaching new all-time highs. However, there's a unique twist to the upcoming halving.

The next #Bitcoin halving is here in 57 hours. pic.twitter.com/vH56o7cGvB — Crypto Rover (@rovercrc) April 17, 2024

Bitcoin halving, occurring every four years, halves Bitcoin mining rewards to regulate the supply of new coins. This scarcity may drive up Bitcoin's value, especially as the inflation rate decreases with each halving. Validators, the global community verifying and authorizing transactions, receive Bitcoin rewards for their efforts, with the current reward set at 6.25 Bitcoin per transaction, awarded approximately every 10 minutes.

However, this reward is halved every four years, impacting Bitcoin's supply and potentially its price. However, even before the halving event, Bitcoin's price has surged to new all-time highs. The anticipation of spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has fueled excitement and increased demand for the cryptocurrency.

On CNBC Tech's podcast "Beyond the Valley," hosted by Tom Chitty and Arjun Kharpal, discussions delve into the complexities of blockchain technology and digital assets, shedding light on the significance of the halving event and its implications on Bitcoin's price trajectory.

Photo by Chesnot | Getty Images

"If we go on an exchange and buy Bitcoin, we’re selling Bitcoin that’s in existence already. That bitcoin may have come into circulation, when the miners were rewarded with it, and then sold it at some point and entered into the sort of buy-and-sell market," explains Kharpal.

"There’s only a limited, finite supply, and no central bank in the world can overturn that. There’s no central entity that controls Bitcoin. And so from an ideological from a technological point of view. That’s what Bitcoin enthusiasts like. Now, from the price and market point of view that’s a different story," he adds.

"There is a limited supply, and our currencies are constantly being devalued through inflation through printing of money, people see that as well. If I get my hands on some bitcoin, there’s no chance that there’s going to be more created, you know, this, it will hold its value," says Chitty.

Photo by David McBee | Pexels

The guest on the podcast, Richard Teng, delves deeper into the pricing aspect. "It is normally after about six months after halving that you see a new all-time high in terms of prices, but this time around, it happens even before the halving right, which is why it’s unique in terms of the market cycle, and one of the key reasons is the introduction of the ETF," he explains.

Industry experts and enthusiasts are closely monitoring its implications on Bitcoin's price and the broader cryptocurrency market.