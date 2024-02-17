Amidst Surge in Bitcoin's Value, Here are the Potential Returns on a $1,000 Investment

The cryptocurrency ecosystem has been marred by volatility in rates even after the value of assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum surged after almost a decade in 2017. Although other crypto assets may still not be considered very stable investments, Bitcoin's value has soared to more than $52,000, a milestone not witnessed since November 2021. This remarkable recovery follows years of fluctuation, with the cryptocurrency plummeting to less than one-third of its present value in November 2022, largely triggered by the collapse of FTX. Even though it's still far from its peak of nearly $69,000 that it hit in November 2021, Bitcoin's recent upswing is attributed to the launch of spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds on January 11.

Bitcoin: Pixabay (representative image) | Image by Pete Linforth

The Securities and Exchange Commission's green light for bitcoin investments has revitalized the market, propelling the total value of all bitcoins in circulation to surpass $1 trillion for the first time since 2021. The surge prompts reflection on the massive returns for investors who committed $1,000 to Bitcoin five, or ten years ago.

A year ago, a $1,000 investment in Bitcoin would have appreciated by 133%, translating to a current value of approximately $2,331. This signifies the cryptocurrency's robust performance over a relatively short period. Extending the timeline to five years, a $1,000 investment would have grown an impressive 1,352%, now valued at around $14,524. The most staggering returns emerge when considering a decade-long investment, where the initial $1,000 would have multiplied by a remarkable 7,644%, reaching a current valuation of approximately $77,443.

Those who entered the market on January 11, the day ETFs were launched, would observe modest growth. A $1,000 investment at that time would now be valued at $1,113 now.

Bitcoins and Alt coins (representative image) Pixabay | Image by Jae Rue

But financial experts still advise investors not to commit more than they can afford to lose, as past performance does not guarantee future success, emphasizing the inherent risk associated with cryptocurrencies. While a small allocation of around 1% to 2% of a portfolio to crypto might be considered within a diversified strategy, experts advocate for prudence, highlighting the significant volatility and lack of cash flow inherent in crypto investments.

Chris Diodato, a Certified Financial Planner and founder of WELLth Financial Planning, recommends a small, measured exposure to cryptocurrencies, recognizing their role within a broader investment portfolio. He points out that cryptocurrencies lack the income-generating qualities of traditional investments, as they ultimately derive value from market demand.

In contrast to the speculative nature of individual stocks or specific assets, financial experts often champion low-cost index funds or Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) for investors seeking diversified exposure. By investing in these instruments, investors gain automatic diversification across a basket of assets, mitigating risks associated with individual companies. For instance, the S&P 500, reflecting the performance of around 500 major publicly traded U.S. companies, has exhibited consistent growth over various periods. As of February 14, the S&P 500 has surged by about 21% in the past year, 82% since 2019, and an impressive 172% since 2014. Positive factors, including stock market highs and optimism around spot ETFs, contribute to Bitcoin's upward trajectory. Analysts anticipate potential further gains, with $60,000 identified as a significant level based on 2021's inflection points. The upcoming Bitcoin halving, reducing token issuance and supporting prices, adds to the optimism.

