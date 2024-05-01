Thrifting Community in Uproar as Reseller Called Out for Allegedly Peddling Counterfeit Items
In a recent viral TikTok video, user Marc, also known as @verifiedbluecheckmarc, called out another TikToker named @parysluvr for allegedly scamming customers with counterfeit designer items. Marc accused @parysluvr of purchasing fake Dior boots from Goodwill for $10 and listing them on Depop as authentic, with a price tag of $250.
Marc's video showcased screenshots and side-by-side comparisons of the fake designer items being sold by @parysluvr and her partner. He criticized their actions, claiming that they were tarnishing the reputation of thrift shopping and reselling by deceiving customers about the authenticity of the products.
The controversy began with a TikTok from @parysluvr, where she showcased the supposed Christian Dior ankle boots she found while thrifting. "Come thrifting with me and my boyfriend," @parysluvr's video began innocently, showcasing what appeared to be a stunning find of Christian Dior boots. But when @verifiedbluecheckmarc stepped in, the tone shifted. "A $250 price tag on Depop?" he questioned incredulously. "And for those of you who aren’t following what’s going on, she paired counterfeit Christian Dior boots that look like she paid $10 for with a resale price of $250."
Marc didn't stop there. He dissected @parysluvr's listing, pointing out the dubious claim of "all designer is authentic" and scrutinizing the quality of the boots, dubbing the hardware as "cheapo." His criticism extended to @parysluvr's boyfriend, who attempted to sell the fake boots for $160 alongside a counterfeit Prada bucket hat. "Yikes," Marc remarked.
As he wrapped up his video, Marc didn't mince words. "Anyways, I wish you the least of luck as you don’t deserve a platform anywhere except maybe your diary from behind bars,"
Moving on to @parysluvr's boyfriend's reselling page, Marc uncovered further evidence of fraudulent activity. He revealed that the boyfriend was attempting to sell the fake boots for $160, along with other counterfeit items like a Prada bucket hat. Despite attempts to change usernames and delete listings, Marc managed to track down the boyfriend's Mercari profile and expose his dishonest practices.
In his closing remarks, Marc expressed disdain for @parysluvr and her boyfriend's actions, suggesting that they deserved repercussions for their deceitful behavior. He also noted that @parysluvr had changed her username to @llolapie, possibly in response to the backlash.
Following the release of Marc's video, viewers voiced their agreement with his assessment, condemning @parysluvr and her partner for attempting to sell fake designer items to unsuspecting buyers. Many expressed disappointment in the couple's dishonesty and called for accountability.
@yamile expressed frustration with Depop resellers, "Depop resellers need to be stopped for second-hand clothing shouldn’t be so expensive". @Jas echoed this sentiment, "RESELLING IS NOT A JOB AND IT IS NOT ETHICAL!!!!!" Meanwhile, @natalia shared "The number of resellers I bump into at the goodwill bins irritates me with a passion buying a pile of clothes for $5 and selling each $80. @Bryanna Morris commented "The crooked CD is CRAZY". @Tinkalink raised a question "Did she delete her account or something?" @Christy Maguire commented "Those boots exist but the zipper is supposed to be in the back not on the side".@jjang jjangg commented "resellers ruined thrifting I hate it". @Dragon they/them expressed "Can’t stand resellers. Just buy stuff for yourself and if it doesn’t work out then sure sell it for your money back, that’s what I do". @Youngman suggested "You should do this for vintage. I've seen some sellers charging $400 for a freshly printed shirt."
@verifiedbluecheckmarc How to ruin thrifting and reselling: #greenscreen #greenscreenvideo #thrifting #thriftfinds #reseller ♬ original sound - Marc ($14.99/month)
