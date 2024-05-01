Thrifting Community in Uproar as Reseller Called Out for Allegedly Peddling Counterfeit Items

TikTok user exposes Man for allegedly selling counterfeit designer items on Depop, sparking outrage.

In a recent viral TikTok video, user Marc, also known as @verifiedbluecheckmarc, called out another TikToker named @parysluvr for allegedly scamming customers with counterfeit designer items. Marc accused @parysluvr of purchasing fake Dior boots from Goodwill for $10 and listing them on Depop as authentic, with a price tag of $250.

TikTok | Marc | @verifiedbluecheckmarc

Marc's video showcased screenshots and side-by-side comparisons of the fake designer items being sold by @parysluvr and her partner. He criticized their actions, claiming that they were tarnishing the reputation of thrift shopping and reselling by deceiving customers about the authenticity of the products.

TikTok | Marc | @verifiedbluecheckmarc

The controversy began with a TikTok from @parysluvr, where she showcased the supposed Christian Dior ankle boots she found while thrifting. "Come thrifting with me and my boyfriend," @parysluvr's video began innocently, showcasing what appeared to be a stunning find of Christian Dior boots. But when @verifiedbluecheckmarc stepped in, the tone shifted. "A $250 price tag on Depop?" he questioned incredulously. "And for those of you who aren’t following what’s going on, she paired counterfeit Christian Dior boots that look like she paid $10 for with a resale price of $250."

Marc didn't stop there. He dissected @parysluvr's listing, pointing out the dubious claim of "all designer is authentic" and scrutinizing the quality of the boots, dubbing the hardware as "cheapo." His criticism extended to @parysluvr's boyfriend, who attempted to sell the fake boots for $160 alongside a counterfeit Prada bucket hat. "Yikes," Marc remarked.

As he wrapped up his video, Marc didn't mince words. "Anyways, I wish you the least of luck as you don’t deserve a platform anywhere except maybe your diary from behind bars,"

TikTok | Marc | @verifiedbluecheckmarc

Moving on to @parysluvr's boyfriend's reselling page, Marc uncovered further evidence of fraudulent activity. He revealed that the boyfriend was attempting to sell the fake boots for $160, along with other counterfeit items like a Prada bucket hat. Despite attempts to change usernames and delete listings, Marc managed to track down the boyfriend's Mercari profile and expose his dishonest practices.

TikTok | Marc | @verifiedbluecheckmarc

In his closing remarks, Marc expressed disdain for @parysluvr and her boyfriend's actions, suggesting that they deserved repercussions for their deceitful behavior. He also noted that @parysluvr had changed her username to @llolapie, possibly in response to the backlash.

Following the release of Marc's video, viewers voiced their agreement with his assessment, condemning @parysluvr and her partner for attempting to sell fake designer items to unsuspecting buyers. Many expressed disappointment in the couple's dishonesty and called for accountability.

@yamile expressed frustration with Depop resellers, "Depop resellers need to be stopped for second-hand clothing shouldn’t be so expensive". @Jas echoed this sentiment, "RESELLING IS NOT A JOB AND IT IS NOT ETHICAL!!!!!" Meanwhile, @natalia shared "The number of resellers I bump into at the goodwill bins irritates me with a passion buying a pile of clothes for $5 and selling each $80. @Bryanna Morris commented "The crooked CD is CRAZY". @Tinkalink raised a question "Did she delete her account or something?" @Christy Maguire commented "Those boots exist but the zipper is supposed to be in the back not on the side".@jjang jjangg commented "resellers ruined thrifting I hate it". @Dragon they/them expressed "Can’t stand resellers. Just buy stuff for yourself and if it doesn’t work out then sure sell it for your money back, that’s what I do". @Youngman suggested "You should do this for vintage. I've seen some sellers charging $400 for a freshly printed shirt."

