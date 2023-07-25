An adorable little fashion designer has taken social media by storm. Max Alexander, who is just a seven year old has been sewing for three years now and people can't seem to get enough of his designs. "I had a dream I was making a dress," the 7-year-old said. "I thought of it and then at dinner, I said I was a dress designer," Alexander told CBS.

Image Source: Ron Lach/Pexels

Also Read: Top Arkansas Psychiatrist Faces Allegations of Holding Patients Hostage in Shocking Medicaid Scam

His mother Sheri Madison shares with the outlet how her son asked for a mannequin and told her that if she got him one, he would show her that he is a dressmaker. "I think of a picture…in my mind. I just kind of put it on the mannequin. That’s called draping…and then I take it off and I pin it and then I sew it," Max Alexander told KTLA5.

Madison shares how he simply used to grab scraps from her studio and pull them together to make dresses that would take her by surprise. "I knew I was Gucci," says the adorable little fashion designer. Max's studio is filled with designs that he absolutely adores. He shares how he first creates the dress in his head and then uses fabrics similar to what he thought and works on the basis of his imagination.

Image Source: Michael Burrows/Pexels

Also Read: VanMoof, the 'Most Funded E-Bike Company in the World' Files for Bankruptcy

The little genius is already making rounds with pretty popular clients including actresses like Sharon Stone. "She's probably the nicest celebrity in Hollywood," said Madison. "She paid for the jacket before it was even cut. Such a big fan and super kind." Max Alexander's Instagram account sheds light on his amazing work and he now has 1.6 million followers, some of whom have even gifted him sewing gadgets.

Also Read: Taylor Swift Fan Struck by Alleged Ticket Scam Using Fake Twitter Account

Alexander is selling many pieces that are up for sale for $1,400 each. Madison shares how they have a family rule that requires them to donate a third of the earnings to whatever cause Alexander chooses, saving another third for the future, and the last section of money is used to buy more materials so that he can create more masterpieces.

Alexander's talent has earned him an invitation to the New York Fashion Week where we will see him craft a brand new swimsuit line for a pop-up show. "Max just told us, 'I think women need to be fancy at the pool, in the ocean,'" said his mother. With the vision of a fact beach outing, Alexander is creating a new type of swimwear that will sport puffy sleeves under seven layers.

To make his vision a reality Alexander is all set to collaborate with a team of seamstresses. "His whole thing is he wants women to feel beautiful," said Madison. "That's what he says all the time, 'I want women to feel beautiful.'"

People just can't get enough of him and his adorable passion for making clothes. A user writes in a pinned post on his Instagram account, "At this point, I'm convinced that when he said he 'was a dressmaker', he meant it in a past life or something. He's really talented." A second user writes, "I love how his innate talent is being nurtured. Well done, Max. I expect you will be heading a big design house in about…12-15 years. Your own design house today!"

Many even feel inspired and happy to see him recognize his passion so early on in life, "So many people never discover their passion and purpose in life. Max has discovered it at such a young age. So happy he is following his passion and art with loving support from his family. Blessed," writes another user.

More from MARKETREALIST

Elon Musk's Photo Used Rampantly by Scammers to Promote Fake SpaceX Tokens on Twitter

Tech Executive Loses $450K in Heartbreaking ‘Pig-Butchering’ Dating Scam