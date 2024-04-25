Big 4 Employee Says She Will Never Work for a Corporate Again; Here’s Why

Many users were shocked to hear about her situation and took to the comment section to ask her about the nature of her work.

This TikTok user says that she will never work in a corporate job again after everything that she has gone through. In the video, she says that her former corporate job kept her and her co-workers on call at all times and expected immediate response to all correspondence, so much so that everyone on her team had to inform one another of their showering schedules.

In the video, the TikTok creator @devinraimo says, "When I was in college I got this job, right out of college that seemed like a really good job. And I knew that the hours were gonna be long, especially at certain times of the year but everyone was like oh no it's not that bad. And at first, it wasn't that bad like I would be working until like 10 o'clock and I was like okay that's not that bad."

TikTok | devinraimo

"But then things got weird. All of a sudden, we had a team check-in meeting every day at 2 am. You would get assigned work during the check-in meeting that you were expected to do right after the check-in meeting. It wasn't like oh now we're all gonna go to bed. It was like oh now we're all gonna like get started on something," she added. "So you would be like, hey jumping in the shower or like someone would text your number and be like, hey are you in the shower?" she continued.

Grace McGriff | TikTok

"And it was like why are we all telling each other when we're showering? One night at around 1 am my coworker Greg was like oh I'm gonna take a shower. They were literally about to like send a SWAT team to his house because they couldn't find him and he was just in the shower."

She decided that she had had enough after what happened in the company on her birthday. She saw that the company was annoyed with the fact that she would not be available for work one weekend because it was her sister's wedding. "My final straw was on my birthday. So it was on a Sunday, this past April, and I said months ahead of time that it was my sister's wedding. I was like sorry I'll be MIA that Sunday I have my sister's wedding and they were like, 'OH.'"

wlwyeonjun | TikTok

Then she talked about how her phone started "blowing up" with work messages. "You're like calling me nonstop at my sister's wedding?" she says. Many users were shocked to hear about her situation and took to the comment section to ask her about the nature of her work. Devin later said that she was working for one of the Big 4, even though she did not mention which company and said she was in the Accounting/Finance department.

@devinraimo i truly showered at 4am every night for a month ♬ original sound - devin

Others took to the comment section to write their views. One user, Caitlyn McNaughton said, "Tell me you worked in public accounting without telling me you worked in public accounting" while another user J writes, "Serious question: Was the pay any good? Because the absurdly long hours and corporate PTSD do not seem worth it," to which the creator replied, "No it was very average lol like I prob could’ve made more working at trader joe’s."

For more such content, follow @devinraimo on TikTok.