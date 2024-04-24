Woman Gets Rejected by a Company Due to Her Tattoos, Former Hiring Manager Offers Her Advice

The TikToker suggested that the rejection might not solely be due to body ink but also the content of the tattoos and the applicant's demeanor.

In a recent TikTok video, a jobseeker, adorned with numerous tattoos, expressed her frustration after allegedly being rejected by T.J. Maxx. However, the response from viewers was far from sympathetic. In the viral clip, another heavily tattooed individual offered some blunt advice to the rejected applicant. Pointing out specific tattoo designs, including a severed goat head with a pentagram on the chest and a spider devil baby skull on the neck and face, the TikToker suggested that the rejection might not solely be due to body ink, but also because of the content of the tattoos and the applicant's demeanor.

TikTok | Ash | @ashxobrien

The TikTok clip which gained significant attention featured a stitched clip from a user named @ashxobrien who sported various tattoos, including a large septum piercing and a forehead tattoo. Ash revealed her rejection after a job interview at T.J. Maxx, prompting questions about the challenges of securing employment in the current job market. When Ash confronted the manager about whether her tattoos were the reason for her rejection, the manager denied it. However, numerous commenters echoed the sentiment that Ash's tattoos might have been a contributing factor.

TikTok | Ash | @ashxobrien

In response to Ash's experience, another TikTok user, Ivy (@svvampfae) stitched Ash's clip to offer advice on navigating the job market as a tattooed individual. In her video, Ivy adopts a conversational tone, positioning herself as a confidant offering guidance to Ash. With tattoos adorning her body and a septum piercing dangling from her nostrils, Ivy shares her own experiences of successfully landing jobs in various industries despite her unconventional appearance. Additionally, she reveals her past role as a hiring manager in corporate America.

TikTok | Ivy | @svvampfae

She points out that the issue Ash faces stems from the nature of the tattoo designs she has chosen, describing them as "aggressive," which could potentially hinder her chances of securing a customer-facing position. "I want to touch on a couple of aspects that might shed light on your situation," Ivy explains. "As you're aware, you have a significant amount of tattoos, but as another individual mentioned, your tattoos carry a very aggressive aesthetic. This may not always be well-received in customer-facing roles, particularly in retail. I'm sure you're already aware of this."

Ivy emphasizes that while the bold tattoos are part of the issue, Ash's overall demeanor portrayed in the video would have raised concerns for her as a former hiring manager. "Furthermore, your attitude leaves much to be desired," Ivy continues. "Your demeanor comes across as quite negative. Whether it's during an interview or simply communicating over the phone, even if I wasn't aware of your heavily tattooed appearance, I would still find it concerning. In such a scenario, I would likely opt to part ways. That would be my stance."

TikTok | Ivy | @svvampfae

She stresses the importance of maintaining a positive attitude during job interviews. "In any interview situation, regardless of the role or appearance, it's crucial to present yourself in the best possible light," Ivy advises. "If a candidate displays the kind of attitude you exhibited, I would immediately dismiss them. It's imperative to remember that they are not just representing themselves but also the business and its brand."

Ivy offers to assist Ash with interview preparation, highlighting the significance of self-awareness in the process. "However, self-awareness—reflecting on oneself and understanding one's actions and demeanor—is paramount," she adds. "So I hope this advice proves useful. No ill will intended towards you. Just aiming to offer assistance. Have a good day." An individual remarked @To old for this commented, "HR supervisor here. No company would place you in front of customers like TJ Maxx." Meanwhile, another user @Steve Zelho stated, "You could work as a bartender, tattoo artist, an extra in a prison movie, or even be the bassist for Motley Crue."

For more such content, you can follow Ash (@ashxobrien) on TikTok.