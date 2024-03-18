How an Amazon Engineer Landed a Job At Google After 8 Interview Rounds

Despite recent mass layoffs, companies like Google remain the coveted dream workplace for many individuals in India. Yet, landing a job at Google is far from effortless. A software engineer shared how he secured a job offer from Google after enduring a grueling process of eight interview rounds.

Sahil Gaba told Business Insider that he had faced rejection twice before from Google, reaching a point where he no longer fixated on the outcome of interviews. "I had taken and failed so many of them," he remarked, describing a sense of liberation that comes from approaching interviews with a mindset tempered by past experiences.

It wasn't until 2021, in his third attempt, that he finally clinched his dream role at Google. Notably, persistence played a significant role as he continued to pursue his aspirations despite setbacks.

Drawing from his experience, Gaba emphasized the advantage of interviewing while already employed. Recalling his time at Amazon, he noted how being content in his current role alleviated pressure during his third Google interview. Conversely, during his second attempt, he faced the added stress of desperately seeking an exit from his then-employment.

Strategically, during his third round of interviews with Google, he synchronized his appointments with those at Meta and Uber. This tactical scheduling aimed to bolster his negotiation position, anticipating a more balanced approach to salary discussions with all three companies.

Furthermore, he revised his job application strategy, transitioning from solely relying on referrals to directly applying through company websites or job portals. For instance, when pursuing positions at Amazon, he simultaneously applied to 15 different roles, widening his net for opportunities.

He also switched programming languages from Java to Python in the middle of the interview process. This strategic change not only enhanced his coding efficiency but also contributed to his success in the interviews, underscoring the importance of adaptability in navigating career aspirations.

Transitioning to guidance for FAANG (Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Google) interviews, Gaba emphasized the appeal of these companies due to their inclusive cultures, lucrative salaries, and unmatched learning opportunities. However, acing these interviews demands rigorous preparation in both technical and non-technical domains.

Moreover, many students struggle to find adequate mentorship and training programs to secure coveted roles at these prestigious firms.

Gaba outlined essential steps to prepare for FAANG interviews:

1. Thoroughly research the company and job profile to understand their products, services, and work culture.

2. Master the required technical skills, particularly programming languages, through practice and comprehension of fundamental concepts.

3. Practice solving programming problems to enhance problem-solving abilities and familiarity with common interview questions.

4. Prepare for project-based questions by reflecting on technical project experiences, challenges faced, and project management approaches.

5. Craft a professional resume, participate in coding challenges, develop analytical and soft skills, and expand professional networks to seek referrals.

Beyond technical expertise, Gaba's experience highlights the significance of mindset, persistence, and adaptability in navigating the competitive landscape of job opportunities. Aspiring individuals can draw inspiration from his journey, recognizing that setbacks are merely stepping stones towards eventual success in the pursuit of their dream careers.

