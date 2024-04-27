Wendy’s Customer Says She Was Shamed for Asking for Her Change; Netizens Support Her

Haswell explains that her order was of “six something” dollars, so she handed the cashier a full $7 expecting to get the change.

Consumers in the U.S. are under immense pressure from rising costs and above-normal inflation. People are looking to take up side hustles and save every penny they can to help them survive. Thus, in the current economic climate, every cent matters. However, this may not be apparent to everyone as in a viral incident, a Wendy’s customer was shamed for asking for her change of 64 cents back. The customer Emily Haswell (@myemtv) shared the story on TikTok drawing massive support from her viewers who seem to be frustrated with the tipping culture already.

In the video which now has over 104,000 views, Haswell says she was picking up lunch at Wendy’s, since it is “the only fast food restaurant that inexplicably sells baked potatoes.” She says she had cash with her which is not a common occurrence for her as she says it was amazing. Haswell then explains that her order was of “six something” dollars, so she handed the cashier a full $7 expecting to get the change. However, after handing the food, the cashier just “bid her a good day” without handing her the change.

She then says that she had to work up all of her courage to say, “Oh, I think you forgot my change.” She then says that the cashier looked dead in her eyes and went, “You want 64 cents?” She then widens her eyes and says, “Yeah, I want my 64 cents, I’m not asking you to dig in your own pocket for 64 cents but…unless the price went up, during this transaction, yeah I’d like my 64 cents,” she recalls telling the cashier.

Haswell then goes on to say that she’s got a 2-year-old to take care of amid a supposed recession, so she obviously wanted her 64 cents. At the end of the video, she says that she got home but the cashier gave her only 55 cents back. Viewers supported Haswell in the comments section with many showing how important the small change can be. One viewer (@misiu1432) said they once collected all of their car change and it came out to be $57. Thus, everyone does want their change back as it could accumulate into bigger amounts.

Meanwhile, several viewers pointed out that it was a common issue they had faced, too. One viewer (@maybe.shawna) said that she was once owed about 80 cents and the worker thought she was leaving it for a tip when she asked for the change. The viewer was shocked because it was a drive-through.

One viewer shared their story when they were overcharged for their order and expected to leave the money behind. The user (@avdrake03) said the culprit was Dunkin Donuts where the worker looked at them like they had “two heads” for wanting their $2 back.

Another viewer pointed out the hypocrisy of the situation. The user, (@mbrandt382) wrote that they were once owed almost $1 and still, the worker asked them if they wanted their change back. The viewer then wrote that one day they were short of a single penny for their order and the cashier refused to give them the food.

