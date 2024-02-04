Here's why Spending More Time in Front of Computers is Counterproductive for Employees

Does spending more time at the work desk in front of a computer screen necessarily mean that employees are productive? This has been a pressing question for firms as well as managers for a long time, even before remote work was adopted, giving way to a higher need for monitoring output by the workforce.

A new study conducted by the Deloitte Economics Institute and the American Optometric Association, released on Tuesday, reveals that more than 104 million Americans, comprising nearly 70% of those working in office jobs, spend over seven hours a day staring at screens. The consequences of this pervasive screen time culture are staggering, with the study estimating that the U.S. pays a hefty price of $73 billion for the symptoms associated with prolonged screen exposure. This eye-opening figure was calculated by examining the direct financial burdens on health systems, the impact of symptoms on workplace productivity, and the perceived effects on individual well-being.

The constant use of technology in everyday life has significantly increased the risk of individuals experiencing eye problems, particularly digital eye strain (DES). DES symptoms include discomforts such as neck and back pain, blurred vision, headaches, and dry eyes. Alarmingly, the study reveals that just two hours of daily screen time is sufficient to trigger these symptoms. If left unaddressed, DES can lead to reduced productivity, worsen existing eye conditions, and impact sleep quality and mental health.

To counter the adverse effects of excessive screen time and its associated symptoms, the report recommends proactive measures. Regular visits to an eye doctor, the use of eye drops, and wearing suitable glasses are highlighted as effective strategies to avoid DES and related issues. The study encourages individuals to save up to $1,920 per person by adopting these measures and seeking professional help.

Ronald Benner, president of the American Optometric Association, emphasizes the importance of cultivating healthier screen time habits and undergoing annual comprehensive eye exams. He stated, "These findings further underscore the importance of better screen time habits and receiving annual, in-person comprehensive eye exams with an AOA doctor of optometry to maintain your eye and overall health."

The study drew on a sample of 1,000 survey responses from men and women aged 18 to 64 across all 50 states. Additionally, researchers conducted a thorough review of existing data and literature to support the findings. The comprehensive approach ensured a nuanced understanding of the economic toll associated with excessive screen time, going beyond immediate health implications to assess the broader financial impact on both individuals and the nation as a whole.

As people increasingly rely on computers, the study serves as a wake-up call for individuals and policymakers alike, regarding the counterproductive impact of screentime. Addressing the economic consequences of excessive screen time requires a multi-faceted approach, encompassing public awareness campaigns, workplace initiatives to encourage breaks from screen exposure, and policies that promote healthier technology use. By acknowledging and mitigating the hidden costs of our technology-centric lifestyle, individuals can not only enhance their well-being but also contribute to a more sustainable and productive society.

