Why This Manager Refused to Fire an Employee, and Instead Got Him Promoted

Feels good to be backed by your boss when you are going through hard times right? That's exactly what happened here.

Imagine you're running a team or a company. When you trust your employees and colleagues, it's like planting seeds of positivity that grow into a healthy, happy work environment. Conversely, holding grudges or micromanaging others is like adding poison to the workplace. It poisons everything and sows discontent. Imagine now a narrative in which a character recognizes the worth of their teammates and goes above and above to support them. This is the kind of story that makes you feel good and serves as a reminder of how kind people can be. And that sensation? It makes your soul feel warm and comforted.

Image Source: Photo by Moose Photos | Pexels

Here the new manager talks about this new employee who joined his organisation, and the first thought that came to his mind was "I want to help this person get wherever it is they're going."

There was a guy named Willie at a non-profit organization. On Willie's first day, a colleague named Jane pulled the manager aside and said that Willie needed a lot of hand-holding and that the team was thinking of firing him. Jane also mentioned how he's low-effort and rubs people the wrong way. The manager appreciated the feedback as he was new to the job and wanted to get on board and understand the organization quickly.

But as the manager started working with Willie, he realized that Jane's warning didn't quite match up with what he saw. Willie might have been a bit shy and awkward, but when it came to his job, he was on point. He made sure everything ran smoothly, came up with clever ideas, and even managed to persuade donors to contribute money to the cause, all without anyone having to ask him to.

There was a catch, though. It seems that some of the organization's higher-ups didn't think too highly of Willie. It all stemmed from something he had said to Jane a while back, something harmless that was blown out of proportion. Even though Willie was doing great work, they seemed determined to hold him back.

Image Source: Photo by fauxels | Pexels

So Willie decided to explore other options within the organization. He didn't reveal his plans to anyone, but confided in one person he trusted. Eventually, Willie found a new job in another part of the organization. It was a step up from his current position and offered new growth opportunities. And the best part? Willie ended up in a higher position than those who doubted him. It was like his way of showing them that he was worth more than they thought.

That's when Jane came up to the manager again and praised him for Willie's transformation, that's when the manager said, " I have done a lot of work where Willie is concerned. Some of it was helping him with professional development . . . but most of it has been focused on shifting the leadership team's perspective. He's really not that different from when I arrived, but as you just indicated, your perception of him has changed. I've put a lot of effort into just letting him shine, giving him credit for the good things he does, and staying out of his way. He didn't need micromanagement, he needed room to run. Every time he achieved something I made a point of highlighting his success and the benefit it brought to our organization. The work I did wasn't on him, it was on you."

Jane was stunned by the manager justifying Willie's actions and helping with come through.

Multiple people shared their experiences when they came across their 'Willie'. One man shared a similar situation ongoing in his organisation with a brilliant employee:

Image Source: r/pettyrevenge | baka-tari | Reddit

Some people also praised the manager and expressed how quiet ones should never be ignored:

Ultimately, Willie's journey taught us the value of persistence and remaining loyal to who he is, regardless of what other people may think. He couldn't help but feel satisfied that he had demonstrated his value as he began on this new chapter in his career where is is valued and respected.