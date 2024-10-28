ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

If you see a folded dollar bill on ground, don't pick it up as authorities say it could be 'dangerous'

A woman claimed that she had a near-fatal reaction simply by touching one of the bills.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Representational image showing a man picking up currency notes from the ground | (Image source: Getty Images/ Creatives)
Representational image showing a man picking up currency notes from the ground | (Image source: Getty Images/ Creatives)

It's natural for people to consider themselves fortunate if they come across cash lying around in unexpected places such as the street, a park, or their backyard. However, authorities issued a warning last year warning people against picking up random folded bills, as it can prove to be deadly. The warnings from multiple sheriff’s offices stated that residents found white powder in folded bills which tested positive for substances such as methamphetamine and fentanyl. The latter is particularly dangerous as one woman claimed that she was hospitalized after coming in contact with the drug.

Fentanyl pill bottle, conceptual image (Image source: stock photo/Getty Images)
Fentanyl pill bottle, conceptual image (Image source: stock photo/Getty Images)

Dollar Bills Laced With Drugs

Last year, authorities in Tennessee warned residents not to pick up discarded folded dollar bills over fears of fentanyl contamination. The Perry County Sheriff's Office reported two incidents where "a white powdery substance" was found inside folded bills found on the floor of a local gas station. 

 

A message was also shared by the Giles County Sheriff’s Office, urging parents to not let their children touch folded money. “Please share and educate your children to not pick up any folded money they may find in or around businesses, playgrounds, etc.," the separate Facebook post read. 

A photo was also published alongside the message that showed a tiny quantity of powder. The officials warned that even a small dose could kill anyone if they come into contact with it. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 100 times stronger than morphine and 50 times stronger than heroin, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

 

Sounding the Alarm

Fentanyl is a strong opioid painkiller that is only available on prescription. While it is used to treat severe pain, criminals mix powdered fentanyl with heroin, methamphetamine, and other drugs.

Back in 2022, a Kentucky woman claimed she was hospitalized after coming in contact with the drug. The woman said she picked up a drug-laced dollar bill which caused a near-fatal reaction, WSMV4 reported

 

However, medical experts doubt that an overdose could happen just from touching the substance. “You cannot overdose by touching any drugs even fentanyl or carfentanil,” University Hospitals‘ toxicologist, Dr Ryan Marino told Fox8.

The Washington State Department of Health also noted that there are no confirmed cases of overdose caused by touching fentanyl powder or pills.

 

This is because human skin acts as a good barrier and fentanyl can only be absorbed if it stays in constant direct contact for several hours and days. However, skin absorption increases if the drug is mixed with alcohol-based hand sanitizers, bleach, or sweat.

Furthermore, skin absorption can be dangerous if it goes unnoticed. Therefore, if anyone suspects possible fentanyl contamination, they should avoid touching any impacted item or the substance directly.

 

Children should be advised and supervised as they are vulnerable to the drug and might touch it or put contaminated items in their mouths. The Department of Health advises people against handling any suspicious items or trying to clean up the area by themselves. Such items should be reported to the local police department or a facility manager who can handle the situation better.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Have you given your DNA to 23andMe? You could be eligible for a $10,000 payout over data breach
NEWS
Have you given your DNA to 23andMe? You could be eligible for a $10,000 payout over data breach
People with Chinese and Ashkenazi Jewish ancestry were specifically targeted during the data breach.
3 hours ago
Woman spends $15 for an all-you-can-eat buffet — she kept eating for 6 hours and then asked to leave
NEWS
Woman spends $15 for an all-you-can-eat buffet — she kept eating for 6 hours and then asked to leave
Several people in the comments asked what she did to eat so much and still remain hungry.
4 hours ago
If you see a folded dollar bill on ground, don't pick it up as authorities say it could be 'dangerous'
NEWS
If you see a folded dollar bill on ground, don't pick it up as authorities say it could be 'dangerous'
A woman claimed that she had a near-fatal reaction simply by touching one of the bills.
5 hours ago
Someone shared what $70 worth of groceries gets you in San Francisco — it's worse than you think
NEWS
Someone shared what $70 worth of groceries gets you in San Francisco — it's worse than you think
Several people from other countries were surprised to see what the image of the user's grocery basket revealed.
1 day ago
She shared a photo of her meal on social media. Then, ended up with $60,000 bill due to small mistake
NEWS
She shared a photo of her meal on social media. Then, ended up with $60,000 bill due to small mistake
The restaurant decided to introduce limits on the distance from which people can place online orders to prevent such fiascos.
1 day ago
Teenager who won lottery asks internet for any advice — almost everyone had the same answer
NEWS
Teenager who won lottery asks internet for any advice — almost everyone had the same answer
The teenager also mentioned that they haven't told anyone about the winnings and don't know how to hide the cash.
1 day ago
Would Bill Gates pick up $100 off the ground? The billionaire finally settles the age-old debate
NEWS
Would Bill Gates pick up $100 off the ground? The billionaire finally settles the age-old debate
Gates addressed the strange question during a rare ask me anything session on Reddit.
1 day ago
Wheel of Fortune player lost $50,000 over one word — confused viewers blamed Pat Sajak for it
NEWS
Wheel of Fortune player lost $50,000 over one word — confused viewers blamed Pat Sajak for it
Confusion among viewers about Tamara's answer triggered an online outrage against the host Sajak.
2 days ago
'No one deserves to have that much money' — Just Mark Zuckerberg talking about billionaires
NEWS
'No one deserves to have that much money' — Just Mark Zuckerberg talking about billionaires
Zuckerberg made the surprising comments in response to a Facebook employee's question.
2 days ago
Adam Sandler once agreed to pay the dinner tab for Ozzy Osbourne. Then, the bill came.
NEWS
Adam Sandler once agreed to pay the dinner tab for Ozzy Osbourne. Then, the bill came.
It happened when Sandler was out for dinner with Osbourne and others from the set of "Little Nicky."
2 days ago
Burger King worker who got a goodie bag after 27 years of service buys first home with $450,000 donation
BURGER KING
Burger King worker who got a goodie bag after 27 years of service buys first home with $450,000 donation
The amount that was raised online turned out to be a lot more than what his daughter was aiming for.
2 days ago
Woman selling guitar for $5,000 stunned after Pawn Stars said it was the ‘holy grail’ and worth way more
NEWS
Woman selling guitar for $5,000 stunned after Pawn Stars said it was the ‘holy grail’ and worth way more
The seller knew it belonged to former Guns N'Roses guitarist DJ Ashba, but she had no idea of its true value.
2 days ago
Fascinating study reveals how restaurants are using this simple trick to make you tip more
NEWS
Fascinating study reveals how restaurants are using this simple trick to make you tip more
This simple addition to the bill may seem subtle but has a significant impact on customer behavior.
3 days ago
Desperate dad returns cash stolen from store— after realizing it's not enough for kid's transplant
NEWS
Desperate dad returns cash stolen from store— after realizing it's not enough for kid's transplant
The store owner feels that while the man should be punished for wielding a gun, society needs to help such people.
3 days ago
Target is selling limited-edition Stanley Cups — the demand is literally causing mayhem at stores
NEWS
Target is selling limited-edition Stanley Cups — the demand is literally causing mayhem at stores
There were some who even tried to snatch the viral tumblers from other customers including kids.
3 days ago
Are you a Cash App user? You might be eligible for $2,500 payout — just watch out for the deadline
NEWS
Are you a Cash App user? You might be eligible for $2,500 payout — just watch out for the deadline
The reimbursements are part of a settlement for two separate data breach incidents in 2021 and 2023.
3 days ago
NASA will pay you $3 million if you can help solve a simple issue for their Moon mission
NEWS
NASA will pay you $3 million if you can help solve a simple issue for their Moon mission
The solution will not only be used for long-term lunar missions but will also help communities on Earth.
4 days ago
A San Francisco home is listed for just $488,000 but there's a catch — you can't move in until 2053
NEWS
A San Francisco home is listed for just $488,000 but there's a catch — you can't move in until 2053
The seller has strongly advised prospective buyers to thoroughly review his disclosure.
4 days ago
Walmart worker helps customer buy a CD — he had no clue he was selling Jelly Roll's own music to him
WALMART
Walmart worker helps customer buy a CD — he had no clue he was selling Jelly Roll's own music to him
The country music star had a similar experience with a Walmart employee last year as well.
5 days ago
Walmart is selling homes with 1 bedroom and a spacious floor plan — at a price that can't be beat
WALMART
Walmart is selling homes with 1 bedroom and a spacious floor plan — at a price that can't be beat
Retirees are also opting for tiny homes to spend their days in a comfortable setting with a lower cost of living.
5 days ago