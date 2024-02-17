Social Media User Reveals That Living in Luxury Resorts is now Cheaper Than Renting an Apartment

Affordable housing remains elusive at a time when the cost of living continues to surge, especially in bustling city centers like Manchester. Amidst these trying times when people are coming up with innovative ways to save money on rent, TikTok user Josh Kerr stumbled upon an unexpected solution. He discovered that living in a luxurious resort may actually be cheaper than renting an apartment in the city center. This revelation, shared in a TikTok video that quickly went viral, has sparked a conversation about alternative living arrangements and the changing dynamics of remote work.

Josh Kerr's TikTok video, which has garnered nearly 530,000 views, showcases his discovery that he could live in a 5-star all-inclusive resort in Turkey for less than the cost of renting an apartment in Manchester. In the video, he compares the monthly rent of $1,193.34 for his Manchester apartment to the $1,178.25 he would spend on a 28-night stay at a luxurious resort in Turkey, including the cost of flights.

Kerr shows how to use the travel booking website "On The Beach" to find all-inclusive deals, emphasizing the importance of setting filters to display the lowest prices first. He highlights the amenities included in the resort package, such as hold luggage, 20kg of luggage allowance, and fast-track security, making the proposition even more enticing.

As Kerr points out the rainy Manchester weather from his window, to highlight the contrast with a sunny resort in Turkey, viewers are left contemplating the feasibility of such a lifestyle shift. The affordability and luxury offered by resort living prompt discussions about remote work and a digital nomad lifestyle.

The comparison between the cost of living in Manchester and staying at a resort in Turkey is striking. Recent data from Zoopla indicates that the average monthly rent in Manchester city center is approximately $1,460.86. Residents must also factor in council tax expenses, which can go up to $4,123.20 for band G per year.

Josh Kerr's discovery challenges conventional notions of housing affordability and opens up new possibilities for individuals seeking cost-effective living arrangements. The comments on his TikTok video reflect the growing appeal of remote work and the desire to combine work with leisure in idyllic settings.

While Manchester remains a desirable location, particularly for its vibrant culture and economic opportunities, the high rental prices in the city center may be driving individuals to explore alternative options. Resort living offers not only a change of scenery but also access to luxurious amenities at a fraction of the cost of traditional accommodation.

Image Source: TikTok | Amaris

The concept of "working from holiday" gains traction as remote work becomes increasingly prevalent in today's digital age. With advancements in technology enabling individuals to work from anywhere with an internet connection, the idea of living in a resort while maintaining employment no longer seems far-fetched.

As remote work continues to reshape the way we live and work, people are taking up alternative lifestyles that prioritize flexibility, affordability, and a balance between work and leisure.

