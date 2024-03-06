Shrinkflation Takes a Bite out of Cookie Monster; Push for Action Grows Against Corporate Tricks

Shrinkflation continues to trouble millions of Americans and it has even got to the beloved Sesame Street character, the Cookie Monster. The blue googly-eyed muppet took to social media to complain about shrinkflation, a phenomenon in which companies shrink the sizes of goods without reducing prices. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Cookie Monster exclaimed, "I hate shrinkflation! My cookies are getting smaller." The cost-cutting measure has forced the muppet to double down on the cookies.

Me hate shrinkflation! Me cookies are getting smaller. 😔 — Cookie Monster (@MeCookieMonster) March 4, 2024

Also Read: From Poverty to Power: Francis Ngannou's Inspirational Journey to UFC Glory

While shrinkflation may seem like an advanced concept for a children’s television puppet, fans of “Sesame Street” know that Muppet has taken a stance in several contemporary causes before. The Cookie Monster’s account has often gone beyond singalongs posting content similar to an internet-savvy millennial.

It’s okay if you don’t have a valentine. Me want you to treat yourself today, bestie! 💙 #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/YsvuenAFVs — Cookie Monster (@MeCookieMonster) February 14, 2024

This stands true, as the Cookie Monster’s claims aren’t baseless. According to Senator Bob Casey’s report on the issue, Oreo Double Stuff Chocolate Sandwich Cookies shrunk 6% by weight between 2019 to 2023. The muppet's comments on the cost-cutting measure received widespread attention from celebrities to the White House.

Also Read: Here’s Why This Couple’s Money-Saving Trick When Eating Out Has Gone Viral

Several political leaders weighed in on the Cookie Monster’s comments on the rampant issue. “As it turns out, C is not just for cookie — it’s also “for consumers getting ripped off,” the White House wrote in response to the post on X.

C is for consumers getting ripped off.



President Biden is calling on companies to put a stop to shrinkflation. https://t.co/4bkX8o3irI — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 4, 2024

Also Read: Here's How You Can Rent the Stunning Airbnb Featured in the Oscar-Nominated ‘Anatomy of a Fall'

The response further added that President Joe Biden is calling on companies to put a stop to shrinkflation, which is a call back to the President’s Superbowl ad.

Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) also responded to the post saying, “People in my state of Ohio are fed up — they should get all the cookie they pay for,” on the post.

Me too, Cookie Monster. Big corporations shrink the size of their products without shrinking their prices, all to pay for CEO bonuses.



People in my state of Ohio are fed up — they should get all the cookie they pay for. https://t.co/10OsqGzf4h — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) March 4, 2024

Further, Senator Van Hollen wrote that “greedy corporations” are reducing the size of not just cookies but many products. He added that they are working to stop this from happening and nobody should be allowed to “get rich off smaller cookies.”

We hate it too, Cookie Monster. And it’s not just cookies! Greedy corporations are making lots of things smaller without cutting prices. We’re working to stop them — no one should be getting richer off smaller cookies! https://t.co/DWOXcG2fNy — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) March 5, 2024

Senator Bob Casey, who sits on the Senate’s Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, released four detailed reports citing examples of shrinkflation. According to Senator Casey’s “GREEDFLATION REPORT,” there has been a decrease in the size of several snacks and household products between 2019 and 2023.

The report based on data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, showed that household paper products and snacks are most impacted.

As per the report, toilet paper and paper towels were 34.9% more expensive in December 2023 as compared to January 2019. Further, snacks like Oreos and Doritos got 26.4% more expensive per unit as companies have reduced the quantity of the items. The report indicates that there has been a 5% decrease in the size of a Doritos package, a 6% decrease in Oreos, a 12% decrease in family-sized Wheat Thins, and a whipping 28% decrease in Great Value Ultra Strong Toilet Paper.

Senator Casey, along with other Senators, introduced the Shrinkflation Reduction Act to fight corporations who are deceiving consumers by shrinking products.

If the bill is passed, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and state attorney generals will be empowered to create regulations that prevent companies from shrinking products without cutting prices.

The bill would also direct the FTC to deem shrinkflation as an unfair or deceptive practice allowing it and AGs to pursue civil suits against corporations.

Senator Sherrod Brown, who is a co-sponsor of the bill, had also stated that it will ensure that customers “get every ounce they pay for”, HuffPost reported.

More from MARKETREALIST

Here’s Why Investment Scammers Are Targeting Canada

Sneako's Ex-Editor Claims TikTok Creators Can Earn Up To $10,000 A Month With AI Videos