ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Expert warns AI’s biggest issue isn’t the mass layoffs — but something way more dangerous

AI adoption is accelerating, but hidden risks could cost companies dearly.
PUBLISHED 26 MINUTES AGO
Alfredo Hickman (Image source: Databricks | YouTube)
Alfredo Hickman (Image source: Databricks | YouTube)

The influence of Artificial Intelligence on American businesses has been quite profound. We are currently in the midst of an industry-wide shift, with companies rapidly adopting AI technologies to reshape how they operate. Unfortunately, this has led to a pretty significant layoff wave, with top companies like Amazon, Nike, and others cutting thousands of jobs as they restructure their operations around AI-driven systems. However, Alfredo Hickman, the chief information security officer at Obsidian Security, recently claimed that despite layoffs affecting people directly, they are not the biggest worry when it comes to large-scale AI adoption.

Representative Image | Getty Images | Photo by Andrea Verdelli
Cutting-edge applications of Artificial Intelligence are seen on display at the Artificial Intelligence Pavilion of Zhangjiang Future Park during a state-organized media tour on June 18, 2021, in Shanghai, China. ( Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Andrea Verdelli)

According to a report by CNBC, Hickman claimed that when it comes to AI, “We’re fundamentally aiming at a moving target.” By that, he means that AI is developing at a breakneck speed, and it won’t be long before the systems get so complex that humans won't be able to fully comprehend, control, or predict them. Interestingly, Hickman said he recognized the scale of the issue during a conversation with the founder of a company that builds core AI models, who admitted they do not know where AI will be in the next two to three years. As Hickman put it, “The technology developers themselves don’t understand and don’t know where this technology is going to be.”

While we cannot write off the fact that AI has streamlined a lot of processes, there’s an increasing difference between how companies expect AI-driven systems to behave and how they actually end up after deployment. Because of this gap with human comprehension, AI can also end up introducing small errors into the system, which naturally goes completely unchecked. These errors can build up over months or even years, ultimately resulting in massive losses for the company.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan
AI is slowly becoming a part of almost every field. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan)

Noe Ramos, vice president of AI operations at Agiloft, addressed the issue of small errors scaling over time, as she said, “Autonomous systems don’t always fail loudly. It’s often silent failure at scale.” However, despite the error being minor, she claims the impact spreads quickly, and by the time companies notice it, the damage is done. “Those errors seem minor, but at scale over weeks or months, they compound into that operational drag, that compliance exposure, or the trust erosion. And because nothing crashes, it can take time before anyone realizes it’s happening,” she said.

Interestingly, most of these issues boil down to either people having blind faith in AI or companies putting intense pressure on engineers to adopt the technology as quickly as possible. Hickman addressed the rate at which US companies are adopting AI-driven systems, saying, “It’s almost like a gold rush mentality, a FOMO mentality, where organizations fundamentally believe that if they don’t leverage these technologies, they are going to be put into a strategic liability in the market.” Oftentimes, such a high rate of adoption leaves no window of experiments, increasing the chances of things going wrong in the future. 

Image Source: GettyImages | David McNew Stringer
Companies like Amazon have been the frontrunners when it comes to adopting AI-driven technology (Image Source: GettyImages | David McNew Stringer)

That said, John Bruggeman, the chief information security officer at CBTS, believes the only solution to this issue is having a kill switch so that companies can avoid the situation from getting out of hand. “The CIO should know where that kill switch is, and multiple people should know where it is if it goes sideways,” he insisted.

More on Market Realist: 

JPMorgan CEO issues major warning for society to prepare for AI job losses before it’s too late

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman believes AI is being used as a scapegoat for recent mass layoffs

Former Google insider issues a serious warning if AI growth remains unchecked

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Expert warns AI’s biggest issue isn’t the mass layoffs — but something way more dangerous
ECONOMY & WORK
Expert warns AI’s biggest issue isn’t the mass layoffs — but something way more dangerous
AI adoption is accelerating, but hidden risks could cost companies dearly.
26 minutes ago
Unemployed Americans are continuing to struggle despite strong January jobs report
ECONOMY & WORK
Unemployed Americans are continuing to struggle despite strong January jobs report
The job growth was mostly driven by the healthcare and social assistance sector.
3 hours ago
Target has stopped selling a popular item with food coloring — see how to claim refunds
ECONOMY & WORK
Target has stopped selling a popular item with food coloring — see how to claim refunds
Pressure from the government and consumers choices have forced this decision.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant keeps fans on the edge till the last moment — wins brand new car
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant keeps fans on the edge till the last moment — wins brand new car
She took her time to secure the big prize, drawing a loud cheer from the audience.
1 day ago
Jack Dorsey fires 4,000 people from his firm — and then says something even more alarming
ECONOMY & WORK
Jack Dorsey fires 4,000 people from his firm — and then says something even more alarming
The billionaire also predicted that other companies would follow suit in the future.
2 days ago
RFK Jr. reveals his plan to tackle rising beef prices and Americans have a major problem with it
ECONOMY & WORK
RFK Jr. reveals his plan to tackle rising beef prices and Americans have a major problem with it
His comments have led to several Americans calling him out for not reducing beef prices.
2 days ago
While millions of Americans struggled, American billionaires quietly grew even richer
ECONOMY & WORK
While millions of Americans struggled, American billionaires quietly grew even richer
Billionaires grew their wealth by an incredible 22% in the last year as regular Americans struggled.
2 days ago
Trump says US economy is roaring — but a majority of Americans see it differently: Poll
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump says US economy is roaring — but a majority of Americans see it differently: Poll
Americans in a Reuters/Ipsos poll identified the cost of living as the primary factor influencing their votes in the upcoming midterms.
2 days ago
Federal judge says the IRS broke the law by sharing confidential data with ICE
ECONOMY & WORK
Federal judge says the IRS broke the law by sharing confidential data with ICE
This will be damning for the DHS, which is already under immense pressure from the public.
2 days ago
Americans now prefer to eat out alone over sharing meals in unexpected trend
ECONOMY & WORK
Americans now prefer to eat out alone over sharing meals in unexpected trend
Experts believe that it has to do with getting a sense of momentary control.
2 days ago
‘Price Is Right’ contestant stuns audience with last-second move to win $10,000
PRICE IS RIGHT
‘Price Is Right’ contestant stuns audience with last-second move to win $10,000
It seemed like the contestant was heading towards defeat, but his luck soon turned around.
2 days ago
FedEx confirms it will reimburse customers if the Trump admin provides tariff refunds
ECONOMY & WORK
FedEx confirms it will reimburse customers if the Trump admin provides tariff refunds
The company says it has taken action to protect its rights as an importer to seek duty refunds.
3 days ago
Millions of Americans could get $100 checks from State Farm — key details revealed
ECONOMY & WORK
Millions of Americans could get $100 checks from State Farm — key details revealed
The payout was driven by the company’s financial strength and strong underwriting performance.
3 days ago
Trump takes credit for making groceries affordable for Americans — but there's a problem
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump takes credit for making groceries affordable for Americans — but there's a problem
Trump made this claim during his lengthy State Of The Union address earlier.
3 days ago
Morgan Stanley has a major prediction about AI that could impact your retirement plans
ECONOMY & WORK
Morgan Stanley has a major prediction about AI that could impact your retirement plans
Research predicted that in the consumer sector, "AI personalization strategists" and "AI supply-chain analysts" jobs are expected to emerge.
3 days ago
Popular food item sold at Walmart recalled in 24 states — shoppers urged to return ASAP for refund
WALMART
Popular food item sold at Walmart recalled in 24 states — shoppers urged to return ASAP for refund
The product might contain germs as the pasteurization process was not done properly due to a equipment troubleshooting error
3 days ago
‘Price Is Right’ player’s heartbreaking moment leaves Drew Carey and the audience in shock
PRICE IS RIGHT
‘Price Is Right’ player’s heartbreaking moment leaves Drew Carey and the audience in shock
The contestant came as close as possible to winning big, but had her heart broken in the end.
3 days ago
Trump is probably right about the US economy — but he's not seeing the big picture
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump is probably right about the US economy — but he's not seeing the big picture
Trump failed to address the affordability issue that voters care most about.
3 days ago
JPMorgan CEO issues major warning for society to prepare for AI job losses before it’s too late
ECONOMY & WORK
JPMorgan CEO issues major warning for society to prepare for AI job losses before it’s too late
He said that society is not quite ready for the pace at which AI is currently displacing workers.
4 days ago
Frozen blueberries sold across multiple states gets recalled — return ASAP for full refund
ECONOMY & WORK
Frozen blueberries sold across multiple states gets recalled — return ASAP for full refund
The recall affected products that were sold to customers in four states and in Canada.
4 days ago