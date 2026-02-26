ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

JPMorgan CEO issues major warning for society to prepare for AI job losses before it’s too late

He said that society is not quite ready for the pace at which AI is currently displacing workers.
PUBLISHED 11 HOURS AGO
(Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alexander Tamargo)
(Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alexander Tamargo)

It’s no secret that artificial intelligence has cost a lot of people their jobs in recent years. As far as JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is concerned, businesses and governments must begin preparations for dealing with people whose jobs have been displaced by AI. What this means is that such people need to be provided with an alternate job role, which Dimon believes his company has taken solid steps towards doing in the future.

Representative Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Twenty47studio
Representative image of a laid-off employee. (Image Source: Getty Images | Twenty47studio)

“I’m not predicting [it] can be a problem. I’m simply saying now’s the time to start thinking about what you do if it does,” he said. The JPMorgan Chase boss said that his company was also using AI increasingly as the technology develops, including operating an LLM model that is used by 150,000 people every week, as per a report in Fortune. Dimon acknowledged that JPMorgan will employ fewer people in the next five years thanks to AI.

(Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Noam Galai)
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Noam Galai)

He expressed concerns over how society would react to an exodus of employees displaced by AI, but claimed that his bank was already taking crucial steps to ensure a massive redeployment of such people for a technologically fueled transition. “We have displaced people from AI, and we offer them other jobs. They are usually well-trained and highly talented, very good at things,” he explained. While Dimon believes that AI will be a huge advantage to businesses, phasing through this change will be crucial for society.

Employees walking out of the office after leaving their job (Cover image source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker)
Employees walking out of the office after leaving their job (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker)

“I think the hardest thing to measure has always been tech projects. That’s been true my whole life. It’s also been true my whole life that tech is what changes everything,” he said. The JPMorgan Chase CEO also said local governments should offer incentives to companies to retrain workers. As a result, people who might have lost their jobs due to AI could get a new job without much delay.

CEO of JPMorgan Chase, Jamie Dimon at Fox Business Network Studios (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Noam Galai)
CEO of JPMorgan Chase, Jamie Dimon.  (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Noam Galai)

Recently, Dimon also expressed concerns about a repeat of the financial crash that shook the country in 2008. He believes that a lot of things happening within the market and the economy right now mirror what happened in the years leading up to the crash back then. “There will be a cycle one day. I don’t know what confluence of events will cause that cycle. My anxiety is high over it. I’m not assuaged by the fact that asset prices are high. In fact, I think that adds to the risk,” he said.

(Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Dietsch)
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Dietsch)

“Unfortunately, we did see this in 2005, 2006, and 2007, almost the same thing. The rising tide lifts all boats. Everyone was making a lot of money. People were leveraging to the hilt. The sky was the limit,” he said. Dimon was also not pleased with some banks in the country doing “dumb things” like taking on risky loans. He remained adamant that his bank remained cautious in its approach and abided by the rules.

More on Market Realist

Big banks jump in on 'Trump Accounts' with $1,000 matches for employees’ kids

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman believes AI is being used as a scapegoat for recent mass layoffs

Former Google insider issues a serious warning if AI growth remains unchecked

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Popular food item sold at Walmart recalled in 24 states — shoppers urged to return ASAP for refund
WALMART
Popular food item sold at Walmart recalled in 24 states — shoppers urged to return ASAP for refund
The product might contain germs as the pasteurization process was not done properly due to a equipment troubleshooting error
8 hours ago
‘Price Is Right’ player’s heartbreaking moment leaves Drew Carey and the audience in shock
PRICE IS RIGHT
‘Price Is Right’ player’s heartbreaking moment leaves Drew Carey and the audience in shock
The contestant came as close as possible to winning big, but had her heart broken in the end.
8 hours ago
Trump is probably right about the US economy — but he's not seeing the big picture
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump is probably right about the US economy — but he's not seeing the big picture
Trump failed to address the affordability issue that voters care most about.
8 hours ago
JPMorgan CEO issues major warning for society to prepare for AI job losses before it’s too late
ECONOMY & WORK
JPMorgan CEO issues major warning for society to prepare for AI job losses before it’s too late
He said that society is not quite ready for the pace at which AI is currently displacing workers.
11 hours ago
Frozen blueberries sold across multiple states gets recalled — return ASAP for full refund
ECONOMY & WORK
Frozen blueberries sold across multiple states gets recalled — return ASAP for full refund
The recall affected products that were sold to customers in four states and in Canada.
11 hours ago
Multiple US states sue the Trump admin for rolling back vaccine recommendations for kids
ECONOMY & WORK
Multiple US states sue the Trump admin for rolling back vaccine recommendations for kids
Those opposed to the changes believe Trump is politicizing the health of children.
12 hours ago
Trump's Treasury chief hints at a major loophole to change retirement plans for Americans
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump's Treasury chief hints at a major loophole to change retirement plans for Americans
Bessent said that the proposition would be rolled out “in the coming weeks and months,” as a tool for working-class Americans left behind.
13 hours ago
Trump's latest move could complicate banking for millions of Americans: 'It's a bad idea'
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump's latest move could complicate banking for millions of Americans: 'It's a bad idea'
“It’s a bad idea. We are very alarmed,” a financial source stated about the proposed move.
14 hours ago
Turns out, an AI-generated fake news has the power to trigger a stock market crash
ECONOMY & WORK
Turns out, an AI-generated fake news has the power to trigger a stock market crash
A post on X could move trillions of dollars due to the power that retail investors hold
1 day ago
‘The Price is Right’ contestant’s $49,000 car dream ends in heartbreak after three strikes
PRICE IS RIGHT
‘The Price is Right’ contestant’s $49,000 car dream ends in heartbreak after three strikes
Despite a poor start, the contestant came close to winning the big prize.
1 day ago
Costco tightens rules on popular membership benefit after shoppers started misusing it
COSTCO
Costco tightens rules on popular membership benefit after shoppers started misusing it
The retailer had to face big losses as customers abused the no questions asked return policy.
1 day ago
Trump believes tariffs paid by foreign countries will replace income tax very soon
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump believes tariffs paid by foreign countries will replace income tax very soon
The President is reportedly looking to pass tax breaks using reconciliation.
1 day ago
Federal Reserve Governor opens up about AI boom — and it's not good news for US job market
ECONOMY & WORK
Federal Reserve Governor opens up about AI boom — and it's not good news for US job market
"Monetary policymakers would face tradeoffs between unemployment and inflation," Fed governor said.
1 day ago
Popular pet food sold in 5 US states recalled over Salmonella fears — return ASAP for refund
ECONOMY & WORK
Popular pet food sold in 5 US states recalled over Salmonella fears — return ASAP for refund
Florida Hardware purchased these treats and distributed them to feed stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.
1 day ago
Virginia governor asks if Trump has made life more affordable for Americans: 'Is he working for you?'
ECONOMY & WORK
Virginia governor asks if Trump has made life more affordable for Americans: 'Is he working for you?'
The Democrats will make affordability a huge campaign issue ahead of the November elections.
1 day ago
JPMorgan CEO warns banks doing 'dumb things' could trigger a financial crisis like 2008
ECONOMY & WORK
JPMorgan CEO warns banks doing 'dumb things' could trigger a financial crisis like 2008
He believes that the situation is similar to what the country witnessed before the 2008 crash.
1 day ago
Morgan Stanley hails the AI revolution in the US — but there is one major problem
ECONOMY & WORK
Morgan Stanley hails the AI revolution in the US — but there is one major problem
A new report suggests the investment led growth had made the rich richer and put pressure on workers
2 days ago
As Trump toots his own horn about US economy — the ground reality tells a different story
ECONOMY & WORK
As Trump toots his own horn about US economy — the ground reality tells a different story
The low-middle class of the country is feeling the crippling pressure of the affordability crisis
2 days ago
Popular retail chain recalls meatballs over presence of metal — return ASAP for refund
ECONOMY & WORK
Popular retail chain recalls meatballs over presence of metal — return ASAP for refund
Thankfully, no illness or injury has been reported yet because of the foreign objects.
2 days ago
Sam Altman calls Elon Musk's plan to run AI from space 'ridiculous' — says 'we are not there yet'
ECONOMY & WORK
Sam Altman calls Elon Musk's plan to run AI from space 'ridiculous' — says 'we are not there yet'
The OpenAI boss believes that it is impossible to scale such a model at this moment.
2 days ago