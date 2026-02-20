ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Ex-Google chief warns about major damage that AI can inflict: 'It's crystal clear to me'

He believes that only the global elite will benefit from AI's growth on almost every single front.
PUBLISHED 14 HOURS AGO
Representative image of a Google office. (Cover Image Source: GettyImages | Justin Sullivan)
Representative image of a Google office. (Cover Image Source: GettyImages | Justin Sullivan)

There is no doubt that artificial intelligence will see unimaginable breakthroughs in the coming years. However, this is good news only for a small percentage of the global population. As far as a former communications chief at Google's AI arm DeepMind is concerned, leaders of big tech firms driving the rapid development of AI are taking the world to a catastrophic place, which will only see a small proportion of people living a life of luxury with advanced medical breakthroughs.

The exterior of the new headquarters of Google is seen at 550 Washington Street in Hudson Square | Getty Images | Photo by Michael M. Santiago
The exterior of a Google office. | Getty Images | Photo by Michael M. Santiago

The man in question is Dex Hunter–Torricke, who believes that the rest of the global population may struggle to make ends meet and have trouble getting access to healthcare facilities. “By mid–century, on this trajectory, we arrive at something that goes beyond inequality and begins to look like economic speciation,” he wrote in an essay, as per a report in the US edition of the Daily Mail.

Stressed business people at work | Getty Images | Photo by Liaison
Representative image of people at work | Getty Images | Photo by Liaison

“An elite class with AI–augmented capabilities enabling lives of luxury, equipped with medical breakthroughs that deliver longer lifespans, living in parallel with a global majority whose economic prospects, healthcare access, and political power have been permanently curtailed. This is not a prediction I make lightly. We can see the forces already clearly in motion,” he added. Torricke has worked with several industrial leaders like Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk. Working with such people has made him realize the dangers of rapid AI advancement. Elon Musk, on the other hand, has negated this prediction. He claims that retirement savings wouldn't really be necessary due to AI's rapid growth. Eventually, robots will take over most jobs and domains, leaving people with a surplus amount of money that could fetch them luxury.

Cover Image Source: Elon Musk | Chesnot
Tesla founder Elon Musk. (Image Source: Elon Musk | Chesnot)

The International Monetary Fund estimates that 60% of jobs are vulnerable to replacement, but Torricke is of the opinion that the percentage figure is skewed and underestimates the damage AI will inflict in the coming days. He said that he spent two decades that were supposed to be planning for a future in which AI and people could exist harmoniously. “It's crystal clear to me now: there is no plan,” he explained.

Photo illustration of a person using a “Google Gemini” app on a smartphone, with the Google logo in the background (Image source: Getty Images/Photo illustration by Cheng Xin)
Representative image of a person using a “Google Gemini” app (Image source: Getty Images/Photo illustration by Cheng Xin)

A lot of people have likened the growth of AI to the Industrial Revolution. Torricke argues that while machines did replace manual labour at the time, new opportunities for work opened up as there were roles that needed critical thinking and decision-making. That is not the case with AI, as the technology can pretty much entirely replace humans in several aspects without opening up a lot of new job opportunities.

Representative Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Twenty47studio
Representative image of an employee laid off (Image Source: Getty Images | Twenty47studio)

Torricke also acknowledges that AI will lead to massive productivity gains, but these profits will remain with the rich and never be proportionately distributed to others. “The productivity gains will be real – but there is no automatic mechanism that translates them into broadly shared prosperity,” he said. “The most likely outcome is an economy in which corporate profits explode as labor costs fall, while workers' share of output shrinks. Wealth concentrates at an unprecedented rate at the top, while the vast middle loses ground.”

More on Market Realist

Top researcher warns Big Tech’s AI race is like playing ‘Russian roulette’ with humanity’s future

Wealthy Americans are quietly investing millions in one country to escape Trump's policies

Mark Zuckerberg testifies at landmark trial with billions at stake for the tech industry

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
AI in the workplace could spark a movement that may unite workers like never before
ECONOMY & WORK
AI in the workplace could spark a movement that may unite workers like never before
Reports estimate workers will soon push back against losing their jobs to AI.
10 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant loses big money after trusting her family's advice
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant loses big money after trusting her family's advice
The contestant came close to winning it all, but her mistake came right at the very end.
10 hours ago
Your favorite item is making a comeback at Costco — but there's a catch
COSTCO
Your favorite item is making a comeback at Costco — but there's a catch
The retailer has often brought back items after a long gap, and the strategy usually always works.
10 hours ago
Walmart’s 13-year run ends as another retail giant becomes the world's largest company
WALMART
Walmart’s 13-year run ends as another retail giant becomes the world's largest company
From a sales perspective, Walmart has been on top for several years thanks to high revenue.
13 hours ago
Ex-Google chief warns about major damage that AI can inflict: 'It's crystal clear to me'
ECONOMY & WORK
Ex-Google chief warns about major damage that AI can inflict: 'It's crystal clear to me'
He believes that only the global elite will benefit from AI's growth on almost every single front.
14 hours ago
Your favorite Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups may not taste the same amid recent accusations
ECONOMY & WORK
Your favorite Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups may not taste the same amid recent accusations
He claimed that traditional ingredients had been replaced with cheap substitutes.
14 hours ago
Expert says 'American voters are being lied to by Democrat governors' about electricity prices
ECONOMY & WORK
Expert says 'American voters are being lied to by Democrat governors' about electricity prices
"So, they will always point the finger at the president and say it's his fault and not take the blame," they said.
16 hours ago
Trump’s decision to impose tariffs has sparked a manufacturing boom in the US: Expert
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump’s decision to impose tariffs has sparked a manufacturing boom in the US: Expert
"All it took was a president willing to impose tariffs, willing to present manufacturers with the appropriate economic incentives," they said.
16 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant confidently goes for bigger prize — ends up losing everything
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant confidently goes for bigger prize — ends up losing everything
The contestant was feeling good about his chances but ended up with nothing.
1 day ago
Japan to pour $36 billion into 3 US states in exchange for relief from Trump's tariffs
ECONOMY & WORK
Japan to pour $36 billion into 3 US states in exchange for relief from Trump's tariffs
Several large-scale projects will be undertaken as part of the deal.
1 day ago
Top researcher warns Big Tech’s AI race is like playing ‘Russian roulette’ with humanity’s future
ECONOMY & WORK
Top researcher warns Big Tech’s AI race is like playing ‘Russian roulette’ with humanity’s future
Stuart Russel says companies are playing Russian Roulette with humans, and governments should step in.
1 day ago
Nearly 3 million Americans were impacted as private health insurers exited markets
ECONOMY & WORK
Nearly 3 million Americans were impacted as private health insurers exited markets
Healthcare providers cited rising costs and denied reimbursements as the reason for the shortfalls.
1 day ago
Popular 'superfood' recalled in multiple states over Salmonella risk — key details revealed
ECONOMY & WORK
Popular 'superfood' recalled in multiple states over Salmonella risk — key details revealed
The affected products have been recalled as the FDA conducts a full-scale investigation.
1 day ago
Woman thrifts a piece of furniture for $199 — fully aware it’s worth a huge fortune
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman thrifts a piece of furniture for $199 — fully aware it’s worth a huge fortune
The customer had to fight for the product that she was willing to purchase.
1 day ago
Trump's advisor wants New York Fed to be punished for 'embarrassing' report on tariffs
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump's advisor wants New York Fed to be punished for 'embarrassing' report on tariffs
“It’s, I think, the worst paper I’ve ever seen in the history of the Federal Reserve system," Hassett stated.
1 day ago
Mark Zuckerberg testifies at landmark trial with billions at stake for the tech industry
ECONOMY & WORK
Mark Zuckerberg testifies at landmark trial with billions at stake for the tech industry
The case is notable as it shifts focus from content responsibility, protected under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.
1 day ago
JD Vance is worried about companies quietly using AI to monitor Americans
ECONOMY & WORK
JD Vance is worried about companies quietly using AI to monitor Americans
Vance has had varied opinions about the technology in the last year, some good and some bad.
2 days ago
Elderly couple on ‘The Price is Right’ scores new car in sweet Valentine’s week surprise
PRICE IS RIGHT
Elderly couple on ‘The Price is Right’ scores new car in sweet Valentine’s week surprise
The studio audience loved the segment as they cheered the two on whole-heartedly.
2 days ago
Trump's Fed chair pick says AI can help reduce interest rates — but economists aren’t convinced
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump's Fed chair pick says AI can help reduce interest rates — but economists aren’t convinced
While Warsh compared the current situation with the internet boom, economists differ on the opinion.
2 days ago
BlackRock CEO believes most Americans don't have enough money to retire comfortably
ECONOMY & WORK
BlackRock CEO believes most Americans don't have enough money to retire comfortably
He suggested some changes to be made to the 401(k) scheme to help Americans save more.
2 days ago