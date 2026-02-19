ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Top researcher warns Big Tech’s AI race is like playing ‘Russian roulette’ with humanity’s future

Stuart Russel says companies are playing Russian Roulette with humans, and governments should step in.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Professor of computer science at the University of California, Berkeley, Stuart Russell testifies during a hearing on "Oversight of A.I.: Principles for Regulation." (Cover image source: Getty Images/Photo by Alex Wong)
Professor of computer science at the University of California, Berkeley, Stuart Russell testifies during a hearing on "Oversight of A.I.: Principles for Regulation." (Cover image source: Getty Images/Photo by Alex Wong)

The AI boom has sparked a debate about job losses that will be caused by the technology and also its climate impact. But now a leading computer scientist and the President of the International Association for Safe and Ethical AI, Stuart Russel, has warned that the artificial intelligence "arms race" is increasing the risk of "human extinction",  and collective action is needed to address the risks. Speaking to AFP at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, Russell called for governments to "pull the brakes" on AI development as Big Tech companies are recklessly gambling with the future of humanity. Despite the stern warning, leading economies like the United States and India have opted for deregulation to boost development.Bharat Mandapam with glimpses of the AI Impact Summit India (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Pallava Bagla)

Bharat Mandapam with glimpses of the AI Impact Summit India (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Pallava Bagla)

The University of California, Berkeley professor appealed to the world leaders to take collective action to mitigate the threat that increasingly powerful systems pose. Both countries and companies are spending billions on building data centers to train and run AI tools. In the U.S. alone, analysts expect AI capital expenditure to reach $600 billion this year, as per Fortune. While the technology promises advancements in drug discovery, it could also lead to job losses and facilitate surveillance, online abuse, and other issues, according to Russel. Apart from the immediate issues, Russell says there is a greater risk of "AI systems themselves taking control and human civilisation being collateral damage in that process."Professor of computer science at the University of California, Berkeley, Stuart Russell testifies during a hearing (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Alex Wong)

Professor of computer science at the University of California, Berkeley, Stuart Russell testifies during a hearing (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Alex Wong)

Russell has been sounding the alarm over existential risks underlying AI’s rapid deployment, as the British scientist has been studying AI for over 40 years and published one of the most authoritative textbooks on the subject back in 1995. In 2016, he founded a research center at Berkeley focusing on AI safety, advocating for “provably beneficial” AI systems. According to him, the onus to save the human species is upon the world leaders. "For governments to allow private entities to essentially play Russian roulette with every human being on earth is, in my view, a total dereliction of duty," said Russell.U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the "Winning the AI Race" summit (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

The scientist added that top executives may wish to slow the race, but they cannot do so alone. “Each of the CEOs of the main AI companies, I believe, wants to disarm but cannot do so 'unilaterally' as they would be fired by investors," Russell claimed. “Some of them have said it in public, and some of them told it to me privately,” he added, referring to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who has said on record that AI could lead to human extinction.Sam Altman Co-founder and CEO of OpenAI speaks during the Italian Tech Week 2024 (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Stefano Guidi)

Sam Altman Co-founder and CEO of OpenAI speaks during the Italian Tech Week 2024 (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Stefano Guidi)

His concerns are valid as only China and the EU have taken regulatory actions on the development of AI, while the U.S., under President Donald Trump's administration, has pushed for pro-market ideals and sought to scrap most state-level regulations. Meanwhile, Indian IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated in the summit that the country expects over $200 billion in AI investments over the next two years. But, Russell warned that India could lose more and gain less in the race as AI assistant tools could lead to mass layoffs in India's large customer service and tech support sectors. "We are creating human imitators. And so, of course, the natural application for that type of system is replacing humans," Russell warned.

More on Market Realist:

Study reveals the number of jobs AI could replace in next 20 years — and it’s not good news

JD Vance is worried about companies quietly using AI to monitor Americans

Andrew Yang predicts millions of Americans could lose their jobs sooner than they think

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price is Right' contestant confidently goes for bigger prize — ends up losing everything
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant confidently goes for bigger prize — ends up losing everything
The contestant was feeling good about his chances but ended up with nothing.
3 hours ago
Japan to pour $36 billion into 3 US states in exchange for relief from Trump's tariffs
ECONOMY & WORK
Japan to pour $36 billion into 3 US states in exchange for relief from Trump's tariffs
Several large-scale projects will be undertaken as part of the deal.
3 hours ago
Top researcher warns Big Tech’s AI race is like playing ‘Russian roulette’ with humanity’s future
ECONOMY & WORK
Top researcher warns Big Tech’s AI race is like playing ‘Russian roulette’ with humanity’s future
Stuart Russel says companies are playing Russian Roulette with humans, and governments should step in.
3 hours ago
Nearly 3 million Americans were impacted as private health insurers exited markets
ECONOMY & WORK
Nearly 3 million Americans were impacted as private health insurers exited markets
Healthcare providers cited rising costs and denied reimbursements as the reason for the shortfalls.
6 hours ago
Popular 'superfood' recalled in multiple states over Salmonella risk — key details revealed
ECONOMY & WORK
Popular 'superfood' recalled in multiple states over Salmonella risk — key details revealed
The affected products have been recalled as the FDA conducts a full-scale investigation.
7 hours ago
Woman thrifts a piece of furniture for $199 — fully aware it’s worth a huge fortune
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman thrifts a piece of furniture for $199 — fully aware it’s worth a huge fortune
The customer had to fight for the product that she was willing to purchase.
9 hours ago
Trump's advisor wants New York Fed to be punished for 'embarrassing' report on tariffs
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump's advisor wants New York Fed to be punished for 'embarrassing' report on tariffs
“It’s, I think, the worst paper I’ve ever seen in the history of the Federal Reserve system," Hassett stated.
9 hours ago
Mark Zuckerberg testifies at landmark trial with billions at stake for the tech industry
ECONOMY & WORK
Mark Zuckerberg testifies at landmark trial with billions at stake for the tech industry
The case is notable as it shifts focus from content responsibility, protected under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.
9 hours ago
JD Vance is worried about companies quietly using AI to monitor Americans
ECONOMY & WORK
JD Vance is worried about companies quietly using AI to monitor Americans
Vance has had varied opinions about the technology in the last year, some good and some bad.
1 day ago
Elderly couple on ‘The Price is Right’ scores new car in sweet Valentine’s week surprise
PRICE IS RIGHT
Elderly couple on ‘The Price is Right’ scores new car in sweet Valentine’s week surprise
The studio audience loved the segment as they cheered the two on whole-heartedly.
1 day ago
Trump's Fed chair pick says AI can help reduce interest rates — but economists aren’t convinced
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump's Fed chair pick says AI can help reduce interest rates — but economists aren’t convinced
While Warsh compared the current situation with the internet boom, economists differ on the opinion.
1 day ago
BlackRock CEO believes most Americans don't have enough money to retire comfortably
ECONOMY & WORK
BlackRock CEO believes most Americans don't have enough money to retire comfortably
He suggested some changes to be made to the 401(k) scheme to help Americans save more.
1 day ago
Walmart is making a major change to its checkout process — and shoppers will love it
WALMART
Walmart is making a major change to its checkout process — and shoppers will love it
The retailer reverted to a traditional method of doing retail business, which many have hailed.
1 day ago
Costco has a major update on the gift cards that have become useless — and how to get refund
COSTCO
Costco has a major update on the gift cards that have become useless — and how to get refund
Costco's notice comes several days after the gift card provider filed for bankruptcy.
1 day ago
Study reveals the number of jobs AI could replace in next 20 years — and it’s not good news
ECONOMY & WORK
Study reveals the number of jobs AI could replace in next 20 years — and it’s not good news
Industries that are susceptible to automation include manufacturing, lodging, catering, retail, wholesale, and extraction.
1 day ago
Billionaire Trump donor, who opposed offshoring, is moving his Ohio plant to China
ECONOMY & WORK
Billionaire Trump donor, who opposed offshoring, is moving his Ohio plant to China
The man in question even went on national television to criticize exactly what he ended up doing.
2 days ago
Democrats accuse Trump of making life more expensive for Americans — but the data says otherwise
ECONOMY & WORK
Democrats accuse Trump of making life more expensive for Americans — but the data says otherwise
The country had added 130,000 jobs in January and inflation remained at 2.5%.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey reveals the secret recipe that helped him stay COVID-free
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey reveals the secret recipe that helped him stay COVID-free
Harvey says chitlins are the reason he can “never get COVID.”
2 days ago
US national parks see drop in foreign tourists — and there's a major reason behind it
ECONOMY & WORK
US national parks see drop in foreign tourists — and there's a major reason behind it
The administration has been urged to roll back their policies and lower costs for tourists.
2 days ago
Popular baby food recalled across US over dangerous toxin fears — return ASAP for refund
ECONOMY & WORK
Popular baby food recalled across US over dangerous toxin fears — return ASAP for refund
The product might contain a toxin that is produced by mold in fruits, especially apples.
2 days ago