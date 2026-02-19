ECONOMY & WORK
Mark Zuckerberg testifies at landmark trial with billions at stake for the tech industry

The case is notable as it shifts focus from content responsibility, protected under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg leaves the LA Superior Court after testifying (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Wally Skalij)
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is no stranger to controversies and legal quagmires over user safety and privacy, for which he has been grilled during hearings. Now, he has testified in a landmark civil case regarding the impact of social media on children, and denied claims that Instagram is intentionally addictive. He asserted that the platform has implemented safeguards to enhance child protection. However, the prosecution argued that internal Meta documents indicate a recognition of the product’s addictive qualities. The case is notable as it shifts focus from content responsibility, protected under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, to the addictive nature of the delivery algorithms, drawing parallels to past tobacco company litigations. The outcome could influence future legal accountability for social media platforms, CBS News reported.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives at the LA Superior Court (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jill Connelly)
According to the Bellwether litigation, K.G.M. v. Meta Platforms, Inc., a 20-year-old California woman alleges that her depression and suicidal thoughts were intensified by social media businesses, including Meta, which created their platforms to appeal to young users. Meta and Google refuted these assertions, claiming that their investments in parental controls and safety features reduce accountability.

Meta | Justin Sullivan | Getty Images
A decision in favor of plaintiff K.G.M. may undermine Section 230, which shields online platforms from liability for user-generated content, by setting a precedent that makes tech companies responsible for harmful design decisions. Rejecting this defense might result in dozens of similar cases across the country, putting Meta and other Internet companies at risk of significant financial obligations amounting to billions in damages and requiring platform redesigns, Fox News Digital reported. Meanwhile, Zuckerberg asserted that his company always regarded the "well-being of children." While testifying, he stated that he spoke with Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, about the "well-being of teens and kids." This came after an email discussion from February 2018, in which Zuckerberg indicated interest in possible joint ventures between their businesses, was mentioned.

Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify before a combined Senate Judiciary and Commerce committee hearing in Washington, DC | (Cover image source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla)
The purpose of Zuckerberg's email exchange was to demonstrate his dedication to young Instagram users' safety during a social media safety trial. As previously mentioned by Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri, the research also examined the negative consequences of digital filters that encourage cosmetic surgery. Zuckerberg was under fire for lifting the prohibition on beauty filters, which the plaintiff's attorney denounced as "paternalistic," and he did not identify the parties he consulted about the matter. 

Source: GettyImages | Bethany Clarke Stringer
Attorneys also questioned whether Instagram, which sets the minimum age of members at 13, sufficiently removes underage users. Zuckerberg explained that four million youngsters under the age of 13 utilized the network in the United States, acknowledging that users occasionally inflate their age. He stated that the company actively removes identified underage users and emphasized age requirements during the sign-up process. The plaintiff's attorneys asserted that Meta, YouTube, TikTok, and Snap misled the public about the security of their services despite being aware that the functionality and design of their apps negatively impact the mental health of teenage users. While Meta disputes the claims and emphasizes that the jury must decide if Instagram played a substantial role in the plaintiff's mental health problems, Snap and TikTok struck a deal before the trial, CNBC reported.

