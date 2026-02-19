Wealthy Americans are quietly investing millions in one country to escape Trump's policies

New Zealand eased restrictions for its golden visa and Americans are dominating the applications

Although high-income individuals are receiving the benefits of the Trump administration's policies, it seems like even the rich don't want to stay in America. Wealthy Americans are flocking to apply for New Zealand’s “golden visa,” and many are trying to escape the impact of President Donald Trump's policies. The "Active Investor Plus" visa, which New Zealand introduced to boost foreign investment in the country, saw applications from across the world, but investors from the United States made up 40% of the total applications, according to the latest data shared by the government, The Guardian reported.

A view of the arrivals area as tourists are welcomed back to Auckland International Airport (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Fiona Goodall)

The coalition government of New Zealand loosened the requirements for its Active Investor Plus visa this month. It offers two categories, one that requires a minimum investment of NZ$5 million ($3 million) over three years, and the other that requires at least $10 million over five years. Furthermore, those hoping to purchase a home in the country can only buy a property valued at more than $5 million. As per the latest data, a total of 1,833 people have applied for the visa program, of which 617 or 40% are Americans.

General view as visitors take in the Auckland City skyline (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Catherine Ivill)

While the program offers many incentives and reasons for applicants to seek residency, Robbie Paul, chief executive of the Icehouse Ventures venture capital firm based in Auckland, told the publication that the chance to escape the Trump administration was often cited as a reason by Americans. “I’ll put it this way, never in my time in New Zealand did I have an applicant reference Biden or Obama … and then, absolutely, a lot of references to people’s feelings towards MAGA and Trump,” he said. Paul added that New Zealand is an appealing option for investors as it is English-speaking, politically stable, beautiful, and “very connected to the world”.

Protesters attend a "Hands Off" rally to demonstrate against U.S. President Donald Trump on the National Mall on April 5, 2025 (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Anna Moneymaker)

This isn't the first time Americans have planned an exodus to escape Trump. Back in 2016, visits to New Zealand's immigration website rose to almost 2,500%, the publication noted. Furthermore, when the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the landmark Roe v Wade and ruled there was no constitutional right to abortion, visits to New Zealand’s immigration site quadrupled to 77,000. A similar surge was seen in the country's property market from U.S. citizens after Trump's 2024 re-election.

Abortion rights and anti abortion rightactivists fill the street in front of the U.S. Supreme Court (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Anna Moneymaker)

Apart from New Zealand, other countries have also seen a surge in immigration from America. Following Trump’s 2024 election win, the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs reported a 50% increase in American applicants for Irish passports, as per The Daily Beast. The biggest surge was seen in the month of November 2024, with 3,692 submissions, the highest single-month total in a decade, right after the announcement of Trump's win. Meanwhile, the administration in the U.S. has also been trying to entice wealthy immigrants with the president's "gold card" visa scheme. The program also allows wealthy individuals who pass a background check to pay $1 million and a $15,000 processing fee to apply for EB-1 or EB-2 visas, which are usually reserved for individuals with “extraordinary ability.”

