JPMorgan Chase CEO claims AI could make people work just 4 days a week and live for 120 years

He called AI the new front of wonderful stuff coming, while mentioning its possible benefits.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Jamie Dimon CEO of JPMorgan Chase (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alexander Tamargo)
Jamie Dimon CEO of JPMorgan Chase (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alexander Tamargo)

New graduates are facing a challenging job market, as indicated by the rise in youth unemployment rates, and the AI boom is not helping at all. One of the major contributing factors towards this is an increase in the number of bachelor's degree holders, coupled with the impact of AI, which is automating entry-level positions and prompting companies to be cautious in hiring. Despite low overall unemployment, young job seekers are struggling, as exemplified by recent tech layoffs, such as Amazon's corporate workforce reduction. This situation points to a significant shift in the labor market, complicating employment prospects. However, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase, Jamie Dimon, believes AI automation will prove beneficial and reduce the workload for good. 

Agentic AI performing tasks (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Userba011d64_201)
Agentic AI performing tasks (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Userba011d64_201)

"Like maybe in 30 or 40 years, your kids, you have two kids, right, are gonna be working four hours, four days a week, maybe three and a half days a week, living to 120, a lot of cancers will be cured, a lot of disease will be cured, food will be safer, cars will be safer. It will be a wonderful thing," Dimon stated while appearing on a Bloomberg TV interview. He claimed that employees will remain productive with reduced working hours and days.

Office worker (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scandistock)
Office worker (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scandistock)

"We use AI for risk, fraud, marketing, underwriting, note-taking, idea generation, error reporting, reducing errors, and there are 600 use cases, 50 I'd put in the important category, and that's part of what you do. It's no different than the past, and if we can use it to do something better, faster, quicker, cheaper, to hire staff and the customer, we are going to do it. And so AI is the new front of wonderful stuff coming," Dimon said while praising the technology. 

Image Source: Getty Images | Johannes Simon
Robotic technology (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Johannes Simon) 

He further stated that in the future, AI may bring about impactful changes in society that may result in shorter workweeks and longer lifespans, alongside significant medical advancements. While these improvements present a positive outlook, there are concerns about the rapid deployment of AI leading to layoffs and societal adjustments that may not keep pace. To mitigate these risks, companies and the government should focus on strategies for retraining and reskilling workers through educational institutions, benefiting individuals of all ages. This proactive approach could harness the advantages of AI while addressing its negative impacts.

An AI event ( Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michel Porro)
An AI event ( Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michel Porro)

Dimon has been advocating to 'embrace' the advancements in technology, particularly artificial intelligence, which could greatly improve the quality of life. While there are job displacement concerns, the transition can be managed through income assistance and collaboration between government and business. Historical examples show that technology can lead to better living standards and food production, but societal adjustment to rapid changes is critical.

