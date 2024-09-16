ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

This 1950s mortgage receipt reveals home payments were cheaper than ordering DoorDash today

Amid high interest rates and ballooning monthly mortgages, a photo of a mortgage payment slip from 1952 has baffled people.
PUBLISHED 41 MINUTES AGO
Screenshot from the Reddit Post | Representative image by Getty Images / Oscar Wong
Screenshot from the Reddit Post | Representative image by Getty Images / Oscar Wong

Most aspiring homeowners in America believe that their dream is practically dead. According to a survey conducted by the Harris Poll Thought Leadership and Future Practice, the majority of renters surveyed expressed that areas they live in have become unaffordable. The housing affordability has fallen to its lowest level since the 1980s. Amid high interest rates and ballooning monthly mortgages, a viral post on Reddit, a photo of a mortgage payment slip from 1952, has baffled people.

Representative image | Freepik | Image by jcomp
Representative image | Freepik | Image by jcomp

The picture shared by user 1stumbler on the popular forum r/pics shows a payment slip of a property owner in Pennsylvania. As per the document, the person made a monthly payment of merely $45.29 for their mortgage. The average monthly payment on a 30-year mortgage is $2,715 and the same on a 15-year fixed mortgage is $3,552, as per Business Insider's analysis of official data. 

Screenshot from the post | Reddit | r/pics
Screenshot from the post | Reddit | r/pics

Naturally, the post left people baffled and many pulled out their fact books and calculators to prove just how bad the housing market has got. "Census says 1952 median income was $2300. That's a rough monthly of $191.67. So they're paying roughly 24% of their income towards their mortgage," commented u/ravengenesis1.

Screenshot from the comments | Reddit | u/arcanition/
Screenshot from the comments | Reddit | u/arcanition/

To this, another user u/day_break added, "This was about 2% of average income a month so 24% overall which is still miles better than our expected 1/3 ratio we have today". The user may be referring to the 28% rule which says no more than 28% of a household's income should go toward mortgage income. 

Screenshot from the comments | Reddit | u/Rich-Neighborhood-23/
Screenshot from the comments | Reddit | u/Rich-Neighborhood-23/

However, another user suggested that even 28% was a distant dream. "My mortgage payment is 2700 dollars. 5X what a normal mortgage was back then," wrote  u/Kairukun90. Meanwhile, another user u/kymilovechelle suggested, "Jesus now it costs this much to door dash for one person."

There are several factors that make housing extremely expensive in the US. According to a Yahoo Finance report, common citizens are outbid by wealthy investors who pick up inventory, refurbish homes, and put them on the rental market. 

The inventory is further cut short by senior homeowners who refuse to downsize. According to an Urban Institute analysis of the 2022 American Community Survey, over half, or 56% of houses with three or more bedrooms are occupied by one or two people, mostly 62 years old or more. This makes finding a comfortable home for young families even tougher. 

Furthermore, home buyers also face a mountain of charges to close on a house. These can include "junk fees" in the form of origination fees, credit report fees, discount points, and more. Loans have also become expensive since the pandemic. As per the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the median total costs of loans rose by a steep 21.8% just between 2021 and 2022. 

In a Forbes report, Lisa Sturtevant, chief economist at Bright MLS, predicted that home prices may ease in late 2024, but housing won't get noticeably cheaper even in 2025.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
This 1950s mortgage receipt reveals home payments were cheaper than ordering DoorDash today
ECONOMY & WORK
This 1950s mortgage receipt reveals home payments were cheaper than ordering DoorDash today
Amid high interest rates and ballooning monthly mortgages, a photo of a mortgage payment slip from 1952 has baffled people.
41 minutes ago
Balenciaga is selling a towel skirt for $925 but it is IKEA's cheeky response that stole the show
ECONOMY & WORK
Balenciaga is selling a towel skirt for $925 but it is IKEA's cheeky response that stole the show
Ikea’s campaign showcased the towel's versatility and took a dig at high fashion by offering the product for much lower.
4 hours ago
Someone shared what $100 of groceries gets you in Alaska and internet is in shock
ECONOMY & WORK
Someone shared what $100 of groceries gets you in Alaska and internet is in shock
"Wow spending $109 at Albertsons just for a couple of basics is brutal"
14 hours ago
US government spent almost $52 million on a road in North Carolina that doesn't lead anywhere
ECONOMY & WORK
US government spent almost $52 million on a road in North Carolina that doesn't lead anywhere
The six mile stretch nicknamed "Road to Nowhere" now sits as a popular tourist destination.
1 day ago
Couple lands $4,000 Caesar's Palace penthouse room for just $47 after a surprise upgrade
ECONOMY & WORK
Couple lands $4,000 Caesar's Palace penthouse room for just $47 after a surprise upgrade
The creator couple, who booked the room at Caesar’s Palace, claimed they were accidentally upgraded.
1 day ago
Taco Bell customer who found a 2012 receipt recalls the good times when two beefy burritos cost $2.59
ECONOMY & WORK
Taco Bell customer who found a 2012 receipt recalls the good times when two beefy burritos cost $2.59
Viewers were shocked to see the price difference between now and back then.
3 days ago
Diner notices an 'absurd' 5% waiter health insurance fee on food bill — and even had to pay tax on it
ECONOMY & WORK
Diner notices an 'absurd' 5% waiter health insurance fee on food bill — and even had to pay tax on it
"These companies are desperate to make you blame the employee for the extra cost instead of them accepting a slightly lower profit margin."
4 days ago
Model shares sneaky way she avoids paying on first date and says all women should follow her trick
ECONOMY & WORK
Model shares sneaky way she avoids paying on first date and says all women should follow her trick
"This is one of the best tips I can give as it has always worked for me," she said.
5 days ago
Guy who lost hard disk containing $482 million bitcoin fortune has a new solution to find it
ECONOMY & WORK
Guy who lost hard disk containing $482 million bitcoin fortune has a new solution to find it
The man accidentally threw away the disk that had the Bitcoin, now worth roughly $482.1 million, in 2013.
5 days ago
Could the $2 bill in your wallet be worth thousands? Here’s how to find out
ECONOMY & WORK
Could the $2 bill in your wallet be worth thousands? Here’s how to find out
You need to look for the series date located on the right of the photograph of George Washington.
5 days ago
Woman thrifts $2 necklace that resembled a Tide pod — later finds out real value of the rare art piece
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman thrifts $2 necklace that resembled a Tide pod — later finds out real value of the rare art piece
The $1.99 necklace turned out to be a piece of art from Aaronel deRoy Gruber.
5 days ago
Customer mistakenly fined $43 for visiting a supermarket twice in a day due to her parking ticket
ECONOMY & WORK
Customer mistakenly fined $43 for visiting a supermarket twice in a day due to her parking ticket
“It’s bonkers, and trying to prove where we were is quite hard," she said.
7 days ago
Billionaire Oprah Winfrey left in shock after fan says $100 is too much to spend on Christmas gift
ECONOMY & WORK
Billionaire Oprah Winfrey left in shock after fan says $100 is too much to spend on Christmas gift
Winfrey assures him that it isn't too expensive saying that it costs only about "a hundred something" dollars.
7 days ago
Woman explains how middle class families can’t save money anymore as 'something always comes up'
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman explains how middle class families can’t save money anymore as 'something always comes up'
While the creator shared anecdotes from her life, research also supports her claim.
7 days ago
Tenant taken by surprise after old landlord sent him a $2,500 check as a 'share' from selling home
ECONOMY & WORK
Tenant taken by surprise after old landlord sent him a $2,500 check as a 'share' from selling home
Chris Robarge went viral for sharing a heartwarming story of his anonymous landlord.
Sep 8, 2024
How a mystery trader with an algorithm caused $1 trillion US stock market crash from his bedroom
ECONOMY & WORK
How a mystery trader with an algorithm caused $1 trillion US stock market crash from his bedroom
Navinder Singh Sarao, who was nicknamed the 'Hound of Hounslow', was accused of 'spoofing' the market.
Sep 8, 2024
NY woman heading to airport chooses helicopter over Uber to beat traffic and paid only $30 more
ECONOMY & WORK
NY woman heading to airport chooses helicopter over Uber to beat traffic and paid only $30 more
The traveller took to X to share the screenshots of the apps showing the price difference.
Sep 8, 2024
Woman mistakenly uses company credit card for $300 personal groceries — then her boss confronted her
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman mistakenly uses company credit card for $300 personal groceries — then her boss confronted her
Many took to the comment section and talked about the situation, with some saying that it was no big deal.
Sep 7, 2024
Mom who makes $1 million a year brilliantly explains why she gives her girls only one Christmas gift
ECONOMY & WORK
Mom who makes $1 million a year brilliantly explains why she gives her girls only one Christmas gift
"The rest of our budget will be given to Santa to provide presents for children whose parents can’t contribute to the elves."
Sep 7, 2024
Lawyer explains why you should avoid self-checkout kiosks in stores that might land you in jail
ECONOMY & WORK
Lawyer explains why you should avoid self-checkout kiosks in stores that might land you in jail
Many took to the video to share their views, with one user Tommy Drop "If u use self-checkout just make sure u don't steal even by accident, and you're good."
Sep 7, 2024