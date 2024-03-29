Home Depot To Acquire SRS For $18.25 Billion To Expand Its Pro Market Share In Largest Ever Deal

One of the largest U.S. retailers, Home Depot is acquiring SRS, a distribution company for roof, landscaping, and pool contractors for a whopping $18.25 billion in its largest deal ever. Home Depot is expanding its business by targeting professional contractors and builders amid a slowdown in the DIY home fixer market. Under the deal, SRS, which has 760 warehouses and over 4,000 trucks, will operate independently. In the official release, Home Depot said it expects the deal to close in its 2024 fiscal year, which ends in late January 2025.

Home Depot to buy SRS Distribution in $18.25 bln deal https://t.co/d6PGQ5Lhbz pic.twitter.com/4Pt3rOmEHo — Reuters (@Reuters) March 28, 2024

A subsidiary of The Home Depot is set to acquire SRS for approximately $18.25 billion (including debt) in a mixed cash and debt transaction. However, the acquisition is still subject to regulatory approvals where it may face some hurdles. As per the release, under the new structure, Home Depot SRS president and CEO Dan Tinker will report to the firm’s boss, Ted Decker. In a separate news release, SRS said on its website that its “senior leadership team will remain with the company” to work towards the ambitious growth plans. Currently, over half of Home Depot’s sales come from housing professionals, who spend more at stores than do-it-yourself homeowners purchasing lawnmowers and power tools. More recently, both Home Depot and its competitor, Lowe’s have been trying to win more pro customers.

People shop at a Home Depot store | Getty Images | Photo by Spencer Platt

While Home Depot’s business is divided almost between homeowners, DIY customers, and builders, contractors, the company has previously stated that it views the pro segment as a better driver for growth, PYMNTS reported. Thus, the acquisition of SRS which has grown to become one of the fastest-growing building products distributors in the country, comes as a great strategic move for the company.

SRS’s sales force of over 2,500 professionals, 760-plus branch network across 47 states, and the 4,000-plus truck fleet are expected to enable The Home Depot to extend its offering to residential specialty trade pros. As per the Home Depot’s release, SRS will help accelerate growth and will increase the total addressable pro market by approximately $50 billion.

Last Thursday, we celebrated exceptional individuals embodying our founder's mentality and leading our Employee Resource Groups: BEAMS (Black Employees), WISE (Women), EXITO (Latino), SALUTE (Veterans), and PRIDE+ (LGBTQ+). Congrats to all! #SRSDeliversExcellence 🏆 pic.twitter.com/FFnbkatdu0 — SRS Distribution Inc (@SRSDistribution) February 20, 2024

“Growing our share of wallet with the pro will fuel Home Depot’s next great growth chapter. SRS will help us better sell the whole project and capture a new customer we haven’t traditionally served,” a Home Depot spokesperson told The New York Post.

Home Depot’s push to win more pro customers comes as its DIY customers have slowed their spending. According to CNN, the company’s sales boomed during the pandemic as millions of people spent more time at home and undertook renovation projects. However, customers have now shifted from buying physical goods to experiences, and traveling, and further with rising inflation and cost of living, consumers, in general, have cut back on spending. On top of that with high mortgage rates and a tough real estate market, the demand for home improvement projects has also slowed down. This large-scale shift has hurt Home Depot’s sales and growth.

Home Depot sales drop reflects slowdown in housing market https://t.co/mzAiYcxqE6 — The Sun (@sbsun) February 21, 2024

“After a couple of years of unprecedented demand, we continue to see softness in big-ticket discretionary categories,” Home Depot executive Billy Bastek said late last year.

Last week, Home Depot also revealed that it will open four new distribution centers in Detroit, San Antonio, Los Angeles, and Toronto in the first half of the year to drive sales from home professionals.

