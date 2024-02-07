Years After Pandemic Struck, Major Corporations Such as IBM are Calling Employees Back to Office

Work from home had become a norm during the pandemic and thanks to a new-found work-life balance, professionals were opting for it even after things started going back to normal. But In a major departure from remote work, IBM has issued an ultimatum to its US-based managers to either return to the office or leave the company. This directive, outlined in an internal memo from senior vice president John Granger dated January 16th, signals a significant shift away from the remote work trend that gained prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Executives and managers are now required to be physically present in the office at least three days a week. In addition to that, remote workers residing more than 50 miles away from IBM offices have until August to relocate closer or face consequences. While some exceptions are made for employees with medical issues or those who served in the military, IBM is clearly advocating for a return to in-person work.

At the same time, the return-to-work initiative faces complications due to IBM's recent efforts to reduce its real estate footprint. Numerous IBM offices have been closed down since the pandemic, including locations in Philadelphia, central New York State, and Iowa. This has left some remote workers in the challenging position of either moving far away or risking unemployment.

IBM's departure from remote work has been a gradual process, with individual teams already implementing in-person policies before the directive was sent. CEO Arvind Krishna has been vocal about his preference for office attendance, emphasizing the potential impact on promotions for off-site workers. In a May interview with Bloomberg, Krishna acknowledged the company's intent to replace 7,800 employees with AI over the next five years, which would lead to job reductions.

The use of technology to enforce the return-to-office policy is evident in IBM's mention of badge-in data being utilized to track office attendance and ensure compliance.

IBM's decision aligns with a broader trend among companies, albeit with varying degrees of stringency. A CEO survey from The Conference Board indicates that only 4% of US and global CEOs prioritize bringing workers back to the office full-time, while attracting and retaining talent was found to be the top internal priority for business leaders.

Although many companies have adopted hybrid work models, some are taking a more rigid stance on office attendance. UPS recently announced the abandonment of its hybrid work policy, requiring corporate employees to return full-time starting March 4th. Other major companies, such as Amazon and Meta, have also signaled a shift towards stricter office attendance policies.

Interestingly, even companies that played pivotal roles in promoting remote work are calling their employees back to the office. Zoom, which benefited from the widespread adoption of work-from-home as a video calling giant, has itself mandated employees to return to the office.

But, as the traditional full-time return to the office appears to be losing favor, full-time remote work is also seeing a decline. According to an EY US survey of C-suite corporate leaders, full-time remote work dropped from 34% in 2022 to just 1% in 2023. The study highlights the emergence of hybrid work as a firmly established model, indicating a nuanced approach to balancing in-person and remote work.

