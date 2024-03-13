Here’s How Google’s Gemini Chatbot Is Aiming to Safeguard Elections Against AI Misinformation

In a proactive move, Google has announced that it will limit the types of election-related queries users can pose to its Gemini chatbot. This restriction has already been implemented in both the United States and India. The decision comes as a response to an increased focus on the potential misuse of AI-generated content in the context of elections. Google's move is part of its commitment to providing accurate information and protecting against election-related misinformation, per CNBC.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai delivers the keynote address at the Google I/O | Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan

The tech giant stated in a blog post on Tuesday (March 12, 2024), "Out of an abundance of caution on such an important topic, we have begun to roll out restrictions on the types of election-related queries for which Gemini will return responses. We take our responsibility for providing high-quality information for these types of queries seriously and are continuously working to improve our protections."

The restrictions are aligned with Google's planned approach for elections and were introduced to address concerns related to misinformation and controversial responses associated with the use of AI tools. Last month, Google faced criticism and subsequently pulled its AI image generation tool, part of the Gemini suite, due to historical inaccuracies and questionable responses. A Google spokesperson emphasized that these changes are part of the company's preparations for the numerous elections worldwide in 2024. The spokesperson stated, "As we shared last December, in preparation for the many elections happening around the world in 2024 and out of an abundance of caution, we're restricting the types of election-related queries for which Gemini will return responses."

Advanced AI models (representative image) | Unsplash | Photo by Growtika

The decision to restrict election-related queries reflects the tech industry's concerns about the potential misuse of AI-generated content, particularly in the context of elections. The rise of AI-generated content has led to an increased focus on deepfakes, with a 900% year-over-year growth in the number of generated deepfakes, according to data from machine learning firm Clarity.

Misinformation and the use of AI tools for political campaigns have been persistent issues, with the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign highlighting the potential risks. Lawmakers are increasingly concerned about the rapid rise of AI and its potential to mislead voters. "There is reason for serious concern about how AI could be used to mislead voters in campaigns," said Josh Becker, a Democratic state senator in California, in a recent interview. Despite efforts to counter deepfakes with detection and watermarking technologies, the advancements have not kept pace with the evolving techniques used to create misleading content. The limitations of current protective measures have raised concerns among tech platforms as they gear up for a significant year of elections globally.

People walk past the Google pavilion at CES 2020 at the Las Vegas Convention Center | Photo by Mario Tama | Getty Images

In recent months, Google has underscored its commitment to AI assistants, ranging from chatbots to coding assistants. The company aims to offer advanced AI agents that can perform various tasks for users, including within Google Search. Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai emphasized AI agents as a priority during a recent earnings call, envisioning an AI agent that can handle an increasing array of tasks for users. This commitment aligns with the broader industry trend, with tech giants Microsoft and Amazon investing heavily in developing AI agents as productivity tools.

Google's decision to implement restrictions on election-related queries for the Gemini chatbot is a step toward addressing concerns about misinformation and maintaining the integrity of information during critical events like elections.

