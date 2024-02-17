ChatGPT Rival Googles Gemini Unlocks the Potential of AI to Facilitate Side Hustles; Here's How

AI tools such as ChatGPT and Dall-E as well as rivals such as Bard have completely transformed everything from content creation to digital art and coding. Although the technology is often viewed as a threat that might take away employment from human beings, AI is also creating opportunities for people to make more money while minimizing effort. Google Gemini is one such technology, which offers unlimited opportunities by performing complex tasks and quickly generating information about difficult topics. Tech enthusiasts can harness the limitless capabilities of Google Gemini and start working on new projects to build a sustainable side hustle that can help them achieve financial freedom.

Google Gemini is an AI-based LLM that has the capability to interpret codes, languages, voice commands, and even videos. It is one of the most capable AI models out there beating even Chat GPT-4. When compared against GPT-4 in terms of varied questions from 57 academic subjects, Gemini Ultra Scored 90.0% as compared to GPT-4 falling short by 86.4%. In another test where it was tasked to write Phyton code, the Gemini Ultra scored 74.4% whereas GPT-4 scored 67.0%.

It can understand hand-made diagrams, images, complex mathematical problems, and handwritten notes, and provide insights to the users.

Gemini can also interpret complex information and come up with an easy-to-understand summary, and it has the capability to write insightful content on varied topics.

Its powerful translation engine that can translate numerous languages, and beyond the written language, it can also translate audio notes, and even videos. Gemini even has the ability to generate captions for videos in multiple languages, and helps developers with its code generation capabilities.

Given its enormous capabilities there are many side hustles that you can explore with Google Gemini.

Ok so I've been testing Google's Gemini (the artist formerly known as Bard) on a few phones for a few weeks now. Some things I've noticed that stood out:



Upsides

- Tons of useful new generative features - can write letters, craft trip plans, create images, etc. All the good… pic.twitter.com/7JfqsoatCl — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) February 8, 2024

Thanks to its capability to generate insightful and engaging content, Google Gemini can help you write compelling content. You can explore a career as a freelance content writer and create different types of content forms such as blogs, articles, press releases, product descriptions, and many others. It can even help you in editing and paraphrasing the already written content so it can save a lot of your time and effort. The other job you can do is that you can even write captions for YouTube videos and other videos in multiple languages.

There are multiple businesses that seek the need of a translator to translate their documents into other languages so that their employees and stakeholders can understand them in their native languages. You can utilize Gemini’s powerful translation engine and provide translation services to organizations.

Research analysts are often tasked with finding stats and insights into how the competitors are performing, what policies are shaping the business world, the impact of external factors on the business, and the expected growth rate of the market. Most of this information is available on the internet, but one needs to spend significant time to find it and summarize it. Gemini can do it for you in minutes, you just need to ask the right questions.

Google Gemini has the capability to generate code, and if you know a little bit of coding, you can partner with Google Gemini to work on projects that are beyond your current knowledge. This helps you become a freelance developer, and look out for projects where you can leverage Gemini to get the work done.

