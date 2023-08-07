Google CEO Sundar Pichai is among the most influential people in the world. Pichai took over from founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page as the CEO of Alphabet, the parent company of Google in 2019. Under his leadership, the company has transformed into a diversified tech powerhouse, and its revenue has skyrocketed.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan

Google recently launched its ChatGPT rival Bard, in over 40 languages. It is now available in the EU as well after a delay due to privacy concerns.

However, the AI Chatbots have faced backlash and the Editor's Guild recently signed an open letter demanding companies to obtain consent, credit and compensate the writers whose copyrighted materials are used for AI training, Business Today reported.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sundar Pichai's net worth is estimated to be $600 million as of April 23, making him one of the richest executives in the world. Pichai is also one of the highest-paid executives in America as he earns an annual compensation of over $200 million per year.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Carsten Koall

Sundar Pichai's base salary is estimated to be $2 million. He has been paid this sum for the past few years, but his total compensation is north of $200 million per year when bonuses and stock grants are taken into account.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai's pay jumps to $226 million in 2022 https://t.co/WWsOoBDlbU — Bloomberg (@business) April 21, 2023

In 2022, the Alphabet CEO received $226 million in total compensation, according to a securities report filed by the company. Most of his earnings came through stock awards, which consist of $84 million in restricted stock units (GSUs) and $126 million in performance-based restricted stock units (PSUs), according to Market Watch. Further, his compensation package also included almost $6 million for personal security.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Pichai has received over $1.3 billion in total compensation, pre-tax between 2015 and 2023. His compensation peaked in 2019 as he got $280 million in total compensation.

Sundar Pichai is one of Alphabet Inc’s top shareholders after co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin. According to Business Model Analyst, he owns 88,693 shares in the company, representing 0.01% of all outstanding shares.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chris Hondros

In 2021, Pichai reportedly sold a chunk of shares worth nearly $7 million, when the stock surged to record highs. As per a Market Watch report, Pichai had sold 3,000 shares in the open market. Pichai also held Google stock worth $978,292,670 which he sold them six years back.

Pichai also has personal investments contributing to his wealth. Over the years, he has invested in several companies, including Arta Finance, in 2022. The investment was valued at $90M, as per capitalism.com.

Sundar Pichai's primary residence is in Los Altos Hills, one of the wealthiest communities in California. Pichai had paid a whopping $40 million for this opulent mansion, according to Times Property. The 4,000-square-foot mansion has a tennis court and a miniature golf course, three bedrooms, and five bathrooms. Pichai sold his ancestral home in Chennai, India to Tamil actor C Manikandan for an undisclosed sum.

Sundar Pichai is fond of cars and he owns several luxurious machines including a Google Testing Car. The most expensive and magnificent possession in his fleet is the Mercedes Maybach S650 which has a starting price of $173,000, per Car and Driver. The car can reach a top speed of 250 kmph, accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.6 seconds, and has features including air quality control, AIRMATIC front and rear suspension, ambient lighting in 64 colors and more.

He also owns a BMW 730 LD, which can cost over $90,000, and a Mercedes V Class whose price ranges from $75,460 to $86,680 according to Car Guide. His fleet of cars also includes a Cadillac, a Tesla, and a Toyota HiAce.

