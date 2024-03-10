Here's how Hip-Hop Star G Herbo Landed in Trouble for Involvement in a Credit Card Scam

Credit card fraud has been plaguing consumers across the US, and earlier this year, renowned rapper G Herbo, born Herbert Wright III, was also pulled up for his complicity in one such scandal. He received a three-year probation sentence in federal court in Springfield, Massachusetts, for his involvement in a nationwide wire fraud conspiracy and making false statements to a federal agent. The charges, stemming from a scheme where he used stolen credit card information from the dark web, exposed a stark contrast between his tumultuous upbringing in Chicago and the extravagant lifestyle he financed through illicit means.

G Herbo emerged onto the hip-hop scene with narratives reflecting the harsh realities of life on Chicago's East Side, notably referred to as "Terror Town" due to its prevalent gang and gun violence. The rapper released successful mixtapes like "Welcome to Fazoland" and "Pistol P Project" in 2014, dedicated to friends lost to violence. His debut album, "Humble Beast," dropped in 2017, with subsequent releases such as "PTSD" reaching number 7 on the Billboard 200 in 2020.

The rapper's success story took an unexpected turn as he pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and making false statements. The allegations involved using stolen credit card information obtained from the dark web to fund his lavish lifestyle. Court documents revealed that the rapper, along with his promoter Antonio Strong, used various communication channels, including text messages, social media, and emails, to exchange stolen account information.

The stolen credit card information funded a series of extravagant expenditures, including private jets, exotic car rentals, luxury vacation rentals, and even designer puppies. One particular incident involved a chartered jet flying G Herbo and his entourage from Chicago to Austin, Texas. On another occasion, the illicitly obtained funds were used to cover a $15,000 bill for a six-bedroom Jamaican villa. Prosecutors argue that the rapper used the scammed wealth to boost his career, showcasing a glamorous lifestyle through social media posts.

In July 2023, G Herbo entered a guilty plea, admitting to the charges of wire fraud conspiracy and making false statements to federal agents. As part of his plea, the artist also agreed to forfeit nearly $140,000, the amount he used in what prosecutors claimed was a $1.5 million scheme that involved several other people. The sentencing included a three-year probation period, restitution, and forfeiture of $139,968 for each count, along with a $5,500 fine. This marked a fall from grace for the 27-year-old artist, who could have faced a maximum prison term of 25 years.

The revelations surrounding G Herbo's involvement in the dark web credit card scam undoubtedly cast a shadow over his career. The scam not only jeopardized the rapper's freedom but also stained his reputation as a voice representing the struggles of inner-city life. As the legal proceedings continue, the hip-hop community and fans alike await the final chapter in the rapper's legal journey.

