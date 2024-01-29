Name Amy Coney Barrett Net Worth $4 Million Salary $285,000 Sources of Income Royalties, Law Establishments, Investments Date of Birth 28 January, 1972 Age 51 Years Gender Female Nationality United States of America Profession Lawyer, Judge, Jurist, Professor

Also Read: Jim Davis Created the Icon Cartoon Character Garfield; What’s His Net Worth?

The American lawyer, jurist, and professor Amy Coney Barrett works as the associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States and has amassed a net worth of approximately $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Barrett received national recognition when in September 2020, President Donald Trump himself included her in a list of potential judges to take the place of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the United States Supreme Court.

Seventh U.S. Circuit Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett | Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker-Pool

After completing her law school and attaining her degree, Barreett started her professional work as a clerk under various judges. Between the period of 1998-1999, she worked for Justice Antonin Scalia of the US Supreme Court and later joined a law firm in Washington D.C. named Miller, Cassidy, Larroca & Lewin.

Also Read: From ‘The Craft’ to ‘The Enormity of Life’; How Rich Is Actor Breckin Meyer?

She had the passion and confidence to teach. Therefore, in 2002, she came back to Notre Dame to teach at the law school and there she received the Distinguished Professor of the Year award three times.

Working closely with several judges and the judiciary system, she was nominated to become a US Circuit Judge for the US Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit on May 8, 2017. She successfully passed the Senate Judiciary Committee with a vote of 11-9 and later got confirmed by the full Senate with a vote of 54-43. She made distinguishable history by being the first woman to serve the Seventh Circuit from an Indiana seat. After Anthony Kennedy's retirement, Brett Kavanaugh picked up the responsibilities and also suggested Barrett’s name to Trump. So after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away in 2020, many saw Barrett as a top choice for Trump, and in 2020, she was officially announced as Trump's priority pick. She holds some strong views and her take against abortion made her emerge as the favorite women leader amongst various conservative groups.

Also Read: From NBA Star to ESPN Analyst; a Look at Chauncey Billups’ Net Worth

Former U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett | Getty Images | Photo by Tasos Katopodis

Working as a Circuit Judge, Barrett started by earning an annual base salary of $209,100 and later when she joined the Supreme Court, her salary upsurged to $235,000 and she now earns a colossal amount of $285,000 as her salary. During her 2017 Federal nomination process, Barrett disclosed her finances and provided a gist of her past salaries, current assets, and estimated net worth. As per this disclosure, Barrett and her husband own $1.278 million in marketable securities and $423,000 in real estate along with a $175,000 mortgage. Their largest security asset revolves around their investment of $624,000 in the Vanguard Institutional Tr. 2040 fund. Additionally, Barrett also owns several other securities, including index funds like the PIMCO Total Return Institutional Class and the JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. The financial disclosure listed total assets of $2,070,195 and total liabilities of $175,021 (the mortgage one) and it's quite notable that her security portfolio has likely increased by 10-15% in these years.

Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett meets with U.S. Sen.|Getty Images|Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo-Pool

Amy Coney Barrett was born in New Orleans, Louisiana to Michael and Linda Coney along with her six siblings and one brother. Barrett was so good in her school and college that she received several merit positions and awards for her dedication and hard work. Barrett attended St. Mary's Dominican High School, an all-girls Catholic high school based in New Orleans, and finished school with the position of vice president of the student body in 1990. Post that, she enrolled in Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee, and pursued her interests in English literature and French. Later in 1994, Barrett graduated with high honors and received awards for her achievements in the English department which helped her move to Notre Dame Law School with a full scholarship and graduated with a law degree in 1997.

In 1999, Amy married her school love Jesse M. Barrett from Notre Dame Law School. The couple welcomed seven children Emma, Vivian, Tess, John Peter, Liam, Juliet, and Benjamin, and reside happily with them in South Bend. Barrett adopted their two kids from Haiti, one in 2005, and another one after the 2010 earthquake, and their youngest biological child is affected with Down syndrome.

Barrett calls herself a faithful Catholic and has served as a member of People of Praise since birth. It is a Christian parachurch community in South Bend and is not officially associated with any Catholic Church. Barrett has served in People of Praise as a leader for women in a role previously called handmaiden which is now referred to as women leader.

U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett (L) and her husband Jesse Barrett | Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Amy Coney Barrett received the University's Hoynes Prize and worked as the top editor of the Notre Dame Law Review. Before that, she assisted two important judges i.e. one from the Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonin Scalia (1998-1999) and Judge Laurence Silberman (1997-1998) from a federal appeals court. In June 2018, President Donald Trump considered her as one of the 25 possible nominees for the Supreme Court, aiming to fill the vacancy left by Justice Anthony Kennedy.

Seventh U.S. Circuit Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett (R) | Getty Images | Photo by Greg Nash-Pool

Who is Amy Coney Barrett's husband?

Amy Coney Barrett married her childhood love, Jesse M. Barrett.

Does Amy Barrett have any children?

Yes. Barrett is the mother to her seven children, Emma, Vivian, Tess, John Peter, Liam, Juliet, and Benjamin.

What is the net worth of Amy Coney Barrett?

The estimated net worth of Amy Coney Barrett is $4 million.

What religion is Amy Coney Barrett?

Amy proudly says that she is a faithful Catholic.

How many siblings does Amy Coney Barrett have?

Amy grew up with six siblings i.e. five sisters and one brother, Michael Coney.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is NBA Coach Erik Spoelstra's Net Worth?

From Lead Vocalist for 'Sex Pistols' to Producer and Author: Johnny Rotten's Career and Net Worth