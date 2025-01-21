'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founder who came up with a new type of fidget spinner

ECONOMY & WORK
Corcoran connected with the idea on a personal level which created a foundation for a strong partnership.
Over the years, several products that help people with learning disabilities have been featured on "Shark Tank" and one investor has always firmly supported them. Barbara Corcoran, who has dyslexia knows the hardships, and always steps forward for entrepreneurs with whom she can relate. This includes Jason Burns, the founder of a startup called Fidget Land.

Screenshot showing Jason Burns making his pitch
Screenshot showing Jason Burns making his pitch (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank/CNBC Ambition)

Coming into the Shark Tank, Burns shared that he has ADD, and all his life he has struggled to manage the excess energy. “The woman who diagnosed me said that my ADD was so severe that I would never be able to survive at a four-year university, and I shouldn’t try to pursue a job that required any type of education," he shared.

Screenshot showing Jason Burns, the founder of Fidgetland
Screenshot showing Jason Burns, the founder of Fidgetland (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank/CNBC Ambition)

However, with the right professional help, he overcame the struggles, and to manage his energy better, he created a new line of fidget toys. He then decided to turn his personal solution into a business helping others. He founded Fidgetland which makes custom fidget toys for people with conditions similar to his. 

 

After receiving positive feedback from individuals with ADHD, Autism, learning disabilities, and anxiety, Burns expanded his line of Fidgetland products to help people manage symptoms such as nail biting and hair twirling.

Screenshot showing the product
Screenshot showing the product (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank/CNBC Ambition)

The popularity of his Fidget Toys was enhanced in 2017 after fidget spinners went viral across the globe. However, he differentiated Fidgetland’s offerings, by explaining that its core product line, the “Chaney” fidget has interlocking rings designed for finger manipulation, instead of a spinner. Burns asked the Sharks for an investment of  $50,000 for 10% of his company, to help make his products affordable to the wider market.

However, Sharks weren't convinced of the product's potential and they soon began fidgeting out of a deal. Kevin O'Leary who thought the toys were too small was the first to drop out. 

Screenshot showing Kevin O'Leary looking at the fidget toy
Screenshot showing Kevin O'Leary looking at the fidget toy (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank/CNBC Ambition)

Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner also went out citing challenges in bringing the product to market.  However, there was one keen shark left. The first investor to believe in Burns was Corcoran who shared her personal struggles as a child with dyslexia. She offered Burns $50,000 but for 20% equity. Robert Herjavec who was also 'hyperactive' as a child, said the product calmed him down, thus he knows it has potential. He countered Corcoran's offer with $50,000 for a 15% equity in the company. 

Screenshot showing Robert Herjavec talking to Jason Burns
Screenshot showing Robert Herjavec talking to Jason Burns (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank/CNBC Ambition)

However, Corcoran had her own pitch to make. The Shark emphasized that she has a personal connection to the product, sharing her experience with dyslexia and her son’s learning disabilities. “I love these ADD types, and half of them are real geniuses if only you could find a good slot to put them in,” Corcoran said.

Screenshot showing Barbara Corcoran talking to the entrepreneur (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank/CNBC Ambition)
Screenshot showing Barbara Corcoran talking to the entrepreneur (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank/CNBC Ambition)

“The most productive people that I’ve worked with my whole life usually have some kind of a curveball in learning. And I seek them out," she added. She further shared that her 11-year-old daughter also has ADD. Corcoran had previously expressed similar thoughts in numerous interviews. Speaking to PEOPLE, she once said that due to her learning disability, she has been struggling all her life to prove that she wasn't stupid.

She further told Entrepreneur that working through the disability made her better. “It made me more creative, more social, and more competitive,” she said. Thus, as an investor, she looks to invest in others who have done the same.

 

“If I were to make a list of my top, say, seven or eight entrepreneurs I’ve invested in on ‘Shark Tank,’ I would say all but one have a learning disability,” she told CNBC. Her pitch resonated with Burns who believed that her empathy made her a strong partner and accepted Corcoran’s offer.

 

The partnership turned out to be fruitful as Burns sold more than 20,000 units right after the show. According to Shark Tank Recap, the company did $7 million in annual revenue, as of July 2024.

