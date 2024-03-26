Woman's Story Takes the Internet by Storm After She Was Asked to Tip at Self-checkout

The practice of soliciting advance and mandatory tips has become widespread in the United States, much to the frustration of many Americans. It has reached a point where individuals are being asked for tips even in situations like self-checkouts or at self-service counters, which many find absurd. Recently, a TikToker named Alana (@spitsprincess), posted a video addressing the issue of tipping at self-checkouts. The video quickly gained traction, amassing 2.2 million views and garnering support from 218.4K viewers.

Image Source: TikTok | @spitsprincess

In the video, Alana shared her experience at a self-checkout kiosk, where she purchased a water bottle at the airport. After scanning and paying $6 for the water bottle herself, she was surprised when the machine prompted her to leave a tip, despite not knowing who it was intended for.

Captioning her video, she expressed her frustration, stating, "This is what people mean when they say tipping culture is insane." This incident highlights the growing discontent with the pervasive nature of tipping expectations in various settings, including those where it may not traditionally apply.

Image Source: TikTok | @spitsprincess

Upon encountering the tipping screen with its exorbitant percentage options, Alana made the decision not to leave a tip. In her video, she went on to illustrate how self-checkout counters are now incorporating tipping requests, expressing her bewilderment by stating, "I’m literally at the airport at the self-checkout machine buying water. Self-checkout."

The self-checkout system is specifically designed for customers seeking self-service, leading her to question who exactly would benefit from the tip—the grocery store, airport authorities, or herself, as the purchaser and payer.

TikTok users were outraged by the unexpected tip request. One user commented, "This is annoying as hell for people who actually work for tips like servers, bartenders, hairstylists, tattoo artists, etc." Another user wrote, "I did self-checkout at an arena last week and there’s a person who just stands there and I still felt bad saying no."

"Please, I bought a 9-dollar water bottle at the airport at self-checkout and it still asked me to tip. It’s insane," remarked a different user. Someone else commented, "That tip would 100% go to the company, not even an employer like a regular tip would."

Image Source: TikTok | @spitsprincess

Numerous other viewers shared their disheartening experiences of being unexpectedly prompted for a tip. One recounted their incident at a frozen yogurt establishment where patrons craft their own treats, questioning, "One time I went to a frozen yogurt place where you literally make your own stuff and it asked for a tip like who am I tipping?? Myself??"

Similarly, another user shared a bizarre encounter, recalling being asked to tip for a game of laser tag, not for the staff overseeing the activity, but for the counter attendant who processed their payment. A different user mentioned working at a store equipped with self-checkout machines that solicited tips, with the proceeds funneling directly back to the company.

They lamented, "I wasn't allowed to take tips even if people offered when I checked them out." Someone else recounted a troubling incident at work, revealing that they were reprimanded by their manager for informing a customer that tipping was optional. The pressure to tip was such that customers were coerced into pressing something on the screen just to complete the payment process.

