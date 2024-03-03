Man Faces Demand to Tip as High as 90% for a Walk-in Haircut; Netizens React

Tipping culture is up for debate in social media and it has opened doors for people to share their most absurd experiences. The practice of advance and mandatory tipping is literally out of control in the United States as tipping is now not given at the customer's will but has to be as per the store's demands. Customers have been backlashed for tipping less than 10% and if they can't afford the tip, they have even been ridiculously discouraged from dining out. Some TikTokers want to know why tips are being added to the worker's wages and the restaurants are not paying them a fair salary. Tipping is understandable in restaurants and stores, but have you ever thought of tipping to a hairdresser?

Shocked by the demand for a high tip before getting a haircut, a person took to social media and asked for opinions on the incident.

Tipping is going out of hand in the US. Image Source: Unsplash|Photo by Blake Wisz

One user posted on social media that he went for a walk-in haircut and after the service was completed, he was shown a payment screen which shocked him. The screen displayed his total bill which was $15.00 but below that, there were three options for tipping. The three options included 50% i.e. $7.50, 70% i.e. $10.50, or 90% i.e. $13.50. Additionally, the customer also had the option to provide a custom tip or make the decision of not tipping at all. The user found this pretty forced as tipping after a haircut for which he had already paid $15.00 is too much. There have been some instances where when the customers refused to tip when the restaurant served poor-quality food or there were some issues with the restaurant's services.

Screenshot of the post | Reddit|r/EndTipping @CapablePerformer8582

Social media users were taken aback by the incident and had diverse opinions on it. @Madden 349 commented, "That's the most insane thing I've ever seen, I would do no tip just because of those options they gave and never return." @horus-heresy commented, "We are lucky that we are not charged female tax. Literally, any simple styling, they spend hundreds of dollars. I go to cut my hair once every few months and it is $19." @Aftermathemetician wrote, "If those are the recommendations, then absolutely zero."

Screenshot of a comment under the post | Reddit|r/EndTipping @CapablePerformer8582

Other netizens were unstoppable and outraged by the practice of tipping in the US as they have faced the same situation but with different vendors. @imperialtopaz123 shared his opinions, saying, "I don’t go to salons, but I always wondered why anyone would tip, or expect a tip. Aren’t they just doing their jobs???" Another user, @uniqblue 69 wrote, "My barber constantly asks 'Will you be tipping today?' instead of just handing over the damn screen. It's so awkward that he's making me appraise his values in front of a room full of strangers SMH." @Low-Teach-8023 commented, "I would not tip at all just because they have the audacity to start at 50%!" Many users like @Im_done_with_sergio echoed similar sentiments, saying, "I would tip $5 if the haircut was $15 (which I think it was according to your screen)."

Screenshot of a comment under the post | Reddit|r/EndTipping @CapablePerformer8582

