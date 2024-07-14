Customers didn't tip on $1,000 order, here's how DoorDasher took her revenge

It is natural for delivery personnel to expect a tip for a big order like this.

Tipping has reached a tipping point in America. While tipped workers argue that they deserve to be tipped, consumers are just done with handing them out. Several stories of tipping feuds have gone viral involving servers and delivery personnel. DoorDashers have been particularly infamous for those stories. Recently, TikToker, Nicci (@thatsonofa) went viral for the way she got her sweet revenge.

The image shared by Nicci fetched over 2.5 million views engaging people left and right. In the overlay text, Nicci explained how she got revenge on customers who left her no tips despite placing large orders.

Nicci explained that she accepted a Smoothie King delivery request which appeared to be a catering order. The order cost nearly $1,000 and the smoothies were for an entire baseball team. Thus, it is natural for delivery personnel to expect a tip for a big order like this.

However, Nicci noticed that the person who placed the order decided to leave no gratuity at all for her. This upset Nicci and she decided to get petty revenge on them. As per the text, Nicci decided to leave them with just the smoothies and no straws.

While the background music of the post suggested that Nicci was proud of her actions, several viewers saw it differently. “oh no... I was paid to do a job and kept something they paid me for because I feel like they should have paid extra,” wrote user, @exoauto.

Another user @luppeexo19 suggested, “So why would you accept the order? I did Instacart but usually you can see beforehand if they tipped or not.” Meanwhile, some users suggested that she may have gotten Smoothie King workers into trouble. “I understand but the Smoothie King employees probably got in trouble for this, someone accepted a door dash order for a catering order at my job for a school and got mad they didn’t tip and took the utensils,” wrote user @yamszzee.

Meanwhile, some users came out in support of Nicci as well. “If you do the math, let’s say 14 a pop (on the high-end price) for a smoothie. That’s about 70 smoothies to move by yourself, that’s a lot of work. They should’ve tipped” explained user @jamesonpicklebacks.

Nicci’s customers aren’t the only ones not keen to tip. In a Bankrate survey conducted earlier this year, over half, 59% of respondents said they viewed tipping negatively.

The sentiment seems to be widespread, as a separate WalletHub survey, found 74% of Americans felt tipping has spiraled out of control in the country. The resentment has grown so much that now people actively avoid tipping when they are prompted on a screen.

Further, with states like New York mandating minimum wage for tipped workers, consumers feel like there is no need for them to tip anymore, as per . Even platforms like DoorDash and Uber relocated the tipping options on their platforms to make it less significant, as per The Guardian.