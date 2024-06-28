Woman asked about trauma history, make-up during dream job interview, leaving her in tears

The interviewer also asked her if she was married, which is not permitted in job interviews.

Is getting your desired job simply a matter of going through a dreadful interview process? Many people disagree. One TikTok video, posted by Iz (@italianstallion69), has triggered discussion on acceptable behavior during job interviews. Before her appearance, Iz had asked her followers to send positive energies but the following day, she appeared on camera looking angry and with smudged mascara, describing the interview as a complete failure. What went wrong?

Iz says that the interviewer first asked an unexpected question regarding her makeup. When she said she was indeed wearing makeup, the interviewer gave her an "interesting" response and studied her face in-depth for around 30 seconds without providing any context. She was then asked if the interviewer was making her feel nervous. Iz answered honestly, stating that she was anxious rather than trying to hide anything about who she was.

But when the interviewer allegedly started talking about personal issues, things got worse. Iz claims that the interviewer inquired about her family and her history of trauma. Iz claims that even though it made her uncomfortable, she answered truthfully and gave some background. She says that the interviewer cut her off and began speculating about her character and connections, including her interactions with men. Furthermore, the interviewer allegedly crossed a legal boundary by asking if she was married, which is not permitted in job interviews, as stated by Business News Daily.

Finally, Iz says that in the interview they seemed to think she applied for the job to steal from their inventory. It appears Iz was applying for a job at a clinic where patients use ketamine as a treatment, which is becoming more common in mental health care. “At the end of the interview, I looked calm but inside, I was really upset,” Iz shared. The video has been viewed 2.3 million times and has almost 10,000 comments.

Many viewers expressed shock and sympathy in the comments. "This sounds like a hidden Scientology interview. That happened to me a few years ago when I thought I was interviewing for a medical office job. RUN!" said one user.

"As a recruiter, I am APALLED. Did you get interviewed by Hannibal Lecter?" commented another viewer.

"These interview questions are ILLEGAL, like actually," informed another follower.

"It sounds like a small business but if they’re on Glassdoor, PLEASE leave a review on the interviews section," suggested another viewer. In an update, Iz gave more details about the interview process and mentioned she plans to contact someone in her state about how inappropriate the interview was. She also explained why she didn't leave right away. “Maybe I should have left or spoken up more but being young and new to this field and workplace, it’s not easy to do that,” she said. “I didn’t walk out because this job was my dream opportunity.”

