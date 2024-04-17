Job Seeker Shares "Rude" Interviewer Response After Opting Out of Position; Internet Is Outraged

Bagging a job is a feels like a big win, however, it's safe to say that not everybody likes the recruiting process, especially when it's not conducted by professionals. Recently, a Reddit user shared a "rude" reply to the email that he had sent to the interviewer after realizing that he didn't want to pursue the role.

The Reddit user, Primary_Reality9717, took to the subreddit r/jobs and shared a screenshot of a text conversation between him and the woman who was the interviewer, with the caption "Email I got post-interview. I mean, I guess I didn’t have to send a follow-up, but d*** lady."

The OP took to the thread once again to write, "She was so crazy, the entire interview, she was constantly checking her phone/ generally being incredibly unprofessional and rude towards me - I knew almost immediately it was not a good fit but she instructed me "go home and think about the job & let me know if you’re interested or not."

The OP then talks about how he just "wanted to be nice" and sent the follow-up email. "Imagine my surprise when I received this reply lol," he adds.

The first email that he sent to the interview read, "It was lovely meeting you this afternoon. I appreciate you taking the time to talk with me. For the sake of not wasting your time, I'm just going to follow up now and let you know that I don't think I will be pursuing this position. I wish you the best of luck in finding a new candidate and hope you have a great weekend!"

To which the interviewer replies, "Hey LOL- I offered to someone this afternoon after you left. I ended the interview with you early as you were not qualified and did not want to lead you on. So sorry! So you know what I did is interview protocol to talk through a job with someone and ask them to go back and see if that is what they want to do. While interviewing others it was obvious that you were not right, I was just being nice. Wish you all the best in finding the right fit in your career!"

The interviewer's reply did not sit well with most people who took to the thread to call out her unprofessional behavior.

"You were super reasonable and courteous and she was like LOL you suck HAHA. Sorry. I’m just being nice. BYE," writes disgruntledCPA2, while another user NothrakiDed writes, "Yeah, 100% She sent a you can't dump me, I've dumped you response."

Another user camehere4damemez suggested OP "forward [this] to higher up in the company," to which another user AnalysisBudget said, "Chances are very high the upper management is just as rotten and toxic but yes - at least remind them of what dipshits they have in their workforce. Edit: Turns out by reading OP's comments it’s someone working independently. Which sort of adds up given the behaviour."

